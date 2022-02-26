Dear Louanne: ‘My husband cheated on me… and now my family is struggling to accept him’
Louanne Martin
How do I get my parents to get on with my husband after he cheated on me? We have resolved some of our issues and we are still a family – we have three children – and are happy. But my parents, understandably, haven’t forgiven him for doing what he did. My father won’t communicate with him at all and my mother tries her best for both of them but family dinners and situations are awkward and aren’t getting any better.