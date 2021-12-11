Dear Louanne: ‘My husband gets squeamish when discussing women’s issues – how can I speak to him?

We’ve been married for five years and recently I had to have an intimate procedure done. Everything went well and there were no repercussions but throughout the to-ing and fro-ing my husband didn’t want to know about it! He was concerned for me but even now, after years together, he gets squeamish around ‘women’s issues.’ I wanted to talk to him openly about it but he clams up, says he doesn’t want to know. Help!