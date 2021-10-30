Dear Louanne: ‘My mother-in-law is always at our home – but it’s too much for me’

My mother-in-law has been really helpful during the pandemic, in looking after our children when we’ve worked from home. But now things are back to some sort of normality, she’s still coming round every day ‘to help out.’ My wife has tried to suggest that we don’t need her as much but she is worried about upsetting her mother, which I understand. But she’s here so often that I am now trying to find ways to avoid her. She’s been such a help and I’m grateful but is there a way that we can tell her that she doesn’t need to come so often?

LE

Dear LE,

Thank you for your letter. I’m glad to hear that you and your wife received some great support during the lockdown. Working from home while taking care of young children simultaneously was quite the challenge for many families.

While you and your family benefitted from your mother-in-law’s help she may also have benefitted from spending time with her grandchildren. This was an opportunity to be with the children, to play, to have fun, to be an important part of their lives day to day in a way that many grandparents don’t experience.

Being part of the children’s lives in such an important way develops a special and unique relationship. You don’t mention what your mother-in-law did prior to lockdown, how she filled her time, what her interests are – perhaps the grandchildren became the focus for her in a life that maybe was not as fulfilling as she hoped.

Your family needs have changed – your wife and you are in agreement that the situation needs adapting and are sensitive to not causing your mother-in-law pain in trying to explain the change.

What would it be like to acknowledge the contribution that your mother-in-law has made to supporting the family? Would you consider a special gift, a celebratory meal, something that will communicate to her your appreciation while also communicating that an ending is taking place?

It’s helpful to communicate clearly, ‘thank you for all the amazing support! We couldn’t have done it without you but now you get the chance to have your life back’

It is very important that you and your wife are a united front on this. You also need to be aware and respectful of the relationship between your wife and her mother. You and your wife with the children need your own personal space again. Navigating the changing roles with your mother-in-law can’t come between you and your partner.

With your wife, agree what is the most realistic and satisfactory arrangement with your mother-in-law. Do you arrange a regular weekly evening meal together? Do you invite your mother-in-law to some special family events like a Hallowe’en party?

When you are in agreement it is your wife’s responsibility to start this conversation with her mother. It will be more effective and more appropriate than you having this discussion. Your wife can be gently and respectfully assertive, perhaps suggesting meeting on neutral ground like walks in a park for example where you as a family can leave when ready – then no one overstays their welcome.

‘Should I tell my brother’s friend I like him?’

I have feelings for my brother’s best friend. He’s been around at our house since they were teenagers, and now I’ve started to look at him differently. There’s a four-year age gap, and I think we get on well, but I’m not sure he sees me as anything other than his best friend’s little sister. Do you think I should say something to him, or my brother?

MJ

Dear MJ,

Thank you for your letter. Becoming attracted to someone can seem like a random experience at times. People we’ve known for years in another context without noticing anything in particular about them then come to our attention quite differently. We wonder how did we not realise how lovely, how funny, how interesting, how intelligent they are before?

Finding someone we have known for a while attractive is one thing but when there is a further connection like a friendship, or the friendship with our sibling, this adds another level of nuance.

If the feelings of attraction are mutual and an intimate relationship develops this alters the different relationships for everyone.

No one can tell you who to date and who not to. That’s between the people directly concerned. However, it may be worth considering being open with your brother about your developing feelings. He will know his friend very well, how he treats women and so on.

Part of the reason for the challenges of dating a relatives friend is that potentially this friendship may be impacted significantly. Your brother may be torn between his friendship and his protectiveness towards you and find it quite uncomfortable to balance.

If you were both to date, your brother managed to accept the relationship and sustain the friendship at the same time but the relationship ended, what would that be like for everyone? Your brother could find himself in the middle of a very awkward situation.

Of course, there is also the possibility that your brother might take it all in his stride. He might be happy that the two people he loves most in the world also care for each other deeply.

The reality at the moment is that you are unsure if your brother’s best friend notices you as anything other than his best friend’s sister. I wonder how sure you are of your own feelings. If you think this is a passing attraction, then it might be best to let it pass. It is usually considered taboo to date a sibling’s best friend. How would you feel if your brother started to date your best friend?

If you believe that your feelings are deep you still need to have some idea that your brother’s friend shares those feelings for you, too.

For more information on Relate NI, see www.relateni.org.uk