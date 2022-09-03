Dear Louanne: My neighbour ‘borrows’ things but never returns them… How can we have a conversation about it?

Be kind but conversational when speaking about the return of your items

My neighbour is a lovely person but when he borrows things from us — gardening equipment, various tools — he often forgets to give them back. We want to be friendly and neighbourly, of course, but when we borrow things from him, he’s quick to come around to us to ask for whatever it is back.

AE

Hello AE

When you lend a neighbour something, sometimes you never get it back as you have found. People can be wary of asking for the return of items in case it causes bad feeling.

It’s interesting that your neighbour does not feel awkward about asking for the return of his belongings. Perhaps this can be used to your advantage. Next time he comes over to request the return of his belonging, hand it over with a smile and say: “I’ll come over with you and get my...” Be laid-back about it.

If you haven’t borrowed anything in a while and aren’t likely to, you can still adopt a similarly confident and direct approach.

Next time you see them in their garden or out on the street, simply come out with the request. “I’d like my drill back.” It doesn’t have to be any more complicated than that.

Most likely the twinge of embarrassment alongside hopefully basic good manners will see the return of your property.

However, if your neighbour still doesn’t return your things, or if you are unsure about the open approach or are uncertain about how your neighbour would respond to such a direct approach, there are other methods.

You can simply enquire about the item saying something along the lines of: “I’m going to be doing some DIY this weekend, so I’ll need the drill. Are you finished with it?” It’s still clear but a bit more conversational.

If you feel unsure about asking face to face, you can always send a friendly text or private message. As this is a slightly removed way of communicating, be thoughtful about your wording — texts can be open to misinterpretation.

Another option is to bring up the item in every conversation. Whatever you are both chatting about, drop in a mention of the drill/tool.

If you still have no luck despite many efforts and attempts to retrieve your belongings, you could try a little humour. Next time you’re over at your neighbour’s house, try asking, if you spot some of your belongings, if you can borrow them. You can say that you used to have a shovel just like that. It’s a bit of a joke with a dig, but hopefully your neighbour will respond.

However, your dilemma may remain even if your tools are returned: your neighbour could be back for more and the cycle might start all over again.

Perhaps you could consider putting some boundaries in place. When a request is made for something else, you can say that you’re using it or that you can lend it out for today but need it back tomorrow.

If your neighbour cannot honour the agreement to return it in a timely manner, you may have to consider if you wish to lend anything else again.

Dear Louanne

I had very strong feelings for a man and we enjoyed a great few months together, but now he isn’t answering my calls. I’ve been ghosted. I rang a few times, texted and spoke to some mutual friends, but if they know what’s going on they’re not mentioning it. I don’t want to contact him again, but I do want to know what happened.

LC

Hello LC

I’m sorry to hear that you have been ghosted. Being ghosted is a difficult experience because you don’t know why the person has withdrawn. Not knowing the reasons for something is not an easy place to be.

Being ghosted can have a significant impact on your emotional health and wellbeing. When someone that you have felt strongly for disappears from your life it can lead to being consumed by regret, sadness, embarrassment, even.

Ghosting can seem like such a powerful and personal rejection. Please remember, however, that it really isn’t you — it’s a reflection on them.

Now is the time to take care of yourself, to be kind to yourself, to nurture yourself. Take time to spend with those who care about you.

Spend time doing what you enjoy. Eat delicious food, swim, walk, watch beautiful sunsets, listen to your favourite music — indulge all your senses.

You are not responsible for someone walking away silently.

It is not your responsibility that someone cannot talk to you honestly, openly and maturely.

Ghosting is painful because it taps into past hurt.

Being in a healthy relationship means that there is mutual respect, meaningful communication and thoughtfulness.

The man you were involved with has not demonstrated these qualities.

You have tried to reach out to this man by calling him, texting him and asking mutual friends about the situation.

He has sent you a silent message that he is not interested in a relationship. If you did resume a relationship with this man, you have accepted this behaviour and there would be no surprise if he were to repeat it.

Reaching out to someone who has ghosted you will not make you feel better. It will not change his mind.

People ghost because they can’t have a real conversation about their feelings.

As he did not possess the basic good manners to discuss how he felt, he does not deserve to take up any more time in your life.

Ghost him back and return to the relationships that respect and care about you. Say goodbye to the lack of respect and turn towards those who love you.

Take your time to heal. You will recover. And you deserve much better-quality relationships than this.

