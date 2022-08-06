Dear Louanne: ‘My son is worried about starting his new school in case a former pupil is in his class’
Louanne Martin
My son is about to start secondary school and he’s worried that the young boy who was in his class in primary school will be in his class. This pupil was rude and nasty not just to my son but his friends, so the last thing we want is for him to be in my son’s class and it to potentially start again. This time should be one of excitement for my son but instead he’s extremely worried about seeing him again. Is there anything I can do?