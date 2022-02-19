Dear Louanne: Should I ask my partner’s child to be a bridesmaid at our wedding?

I have two daughters and they are both excited about being bridesmaid but I don’t know if I should ask my fiance’s daughter to be involved in the wedding. Her mother is unhappy about the wedding and hasn’t been as kind as she could have been to my partner, often not letting him see his daughter. She, his ex wife, isn’t coming to the wedding and doesn’t want his daughter there but I feel she should be there, and that I should include her. How do I broach the subject?

SY

Dear SY,

Thank you for your letter. Congratulations on your up and coming wedding. The opportunity to celebrate an important relationship that brings the hope of people coming together, as a couple, as a family, as two families, is lovely.

Weddings can be the emotional catalyst for all kinds of feelings for families (and friends).

People can stumble along holding all kinds of resentments and grudges that are maintained and contained silently through months and years then the announcement of a wedding can bring all these feelings to the surface.

I get a sense from your letter that you hope to ensure that your partner’s daughter is welcomed and included as much as your daughters at the wedding and hopefully as part of the blended family that you are creating.

It sounds as though you are hoping to create a caring, inclusive beginning and perhaps not everyone is as open to this as you (yet).

Blended families can take a long time to blend.

When you say ‘I do’ to your partner, you are also saying ‘I do’ to his daughter. Your hope to include the child in the ceremony is an important message that she is included in the family. This is not only a wedding, it is the joining of two families.

While your partner’s ex seems to be unhappy about the wedding the daughter may also be carrying her own pain. She has experienced her family fall apart, everything in her life that was safe, loving and secure disappeared.

What does your partner feel about this? Is he keen to include his daughter? Both of you will benefit from conversations about the hopes and plans you have to ensure that you both share similar ideas about what including people means to each of you. Keeping the communication open and ongoing between you both is so important and particularly at this planning stage.

In the end, you can only make the invitation for the daughter to be included. If the ex really doesn’t want her daughter to go to the wedding you will have to respect her wishes, even though you don’t agree.

As your partner and his ex share a child together it means that the ex will be part of your lives so it is important to try and keep the relationships as helpful as possible. Challenging though it may be, try not to get hooked into any unresolved problems that the ex might be experiencing.

The main part of the day is to celebrate the love you share with your partner and the new family life you are beginning together.

‘Should I attend a stag do?’

I find it difficult to make conversation with my girlfriend’s friends’ partners and boyfriends. I’ve been invited on one of their stag dos and I don’t want to go, but I know my girlfriend is very keen that I do. We’ve been together for two years and I’ve always found it difficult to interact with the ‘men’. They are nice enough and welcoming but they’re not my friends. She’s so thrilled that I was asked on the stag and thinks it means it’s because we’re all such good friends. But if I didn’t go, I wouldn’t care!

FM

Hell FM,

