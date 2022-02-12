Dear Louanne: ‘Should I reconsider getting back with my ex-husband?’

My husband and I separated a number of years ago when our children were quite small. It’s been very amicable since then, and we’ve both had new partners. Our children grew up fine, we think! They saw they had two parents who loved them and we never fought in front of them or disagreed. Now we are both single, we’ve been spending more and more time together as our eldest is planning a wedding. My ex is suggesting we give things another go but I’m conflicted. I enjoy his company again and happy to be around him but I don’t know if it’s the wisest thing to do. I need to think about it, whether I still have feelings for him but I don’t know how to say that to him.

CC

Hello CC,

Thank you for your letter. Congratulations on managing parenting apart with your ex so beautifully. It sounds as though you and your ex were able to prioritise your children’s wellbeing and work together to ensure that they had an emotionally secure and loving start in life.

Now your eldest is getting married – love is in the air! – so you and your ex are spending increasing time together helping to plan a wedding.

You are absolutely right to take time to think about the invitation to ‘give things another go’. While you and your ex have worked wonderfully as parents as a couple you both decided to separate. There was a reason for that separation. It’s easy to forget about the challenges you experienced within the couple relationship.

You mention that both of you have had new partners and both of you find yourselves single – those relationships did not work out and perhaps following these experiences both of you may be feeling a little discouraged. This can lead to fantasising about past relationships, idealising previous partners.

On the other hand, perhaps the relationship that didn’t work back then would thrive now. Time has passed, both of you have lived lives that have enriched you.

As you say, you would like to take time to think over the possibilities. Some of the things you could reflect on include remembering the reasons that you separated. What has changed since then and what would make the relationship different his time?

It’s interesting that you say that you are unsure of how to say that you need some time to consider your feelings. I wonder what that means? You have been able to write about your feelings fluently and eloquently to me. I wonder what is holding you back from communicating these feelings to your ex? Was this connected to the reason that you separated, a difficulty in emotional communication?

I am interested in a phrase that you use, ‘I don’t know if it’s the wisest thing to do.’ It will be helpful to explore that further.

You also spoke of never having fought in front of the children or disagreeing. I wonder how you and your ex managed emotional conversations around difference. Sometimes people consider not arguing as a measure of success in a relationship but often disagreements work themselves out between a couple in unhelpful ways when they are not communicated openly.

Perhaps it would be useful to explore with a good friend who has known you and your ex some of the areas that have been raised. Otherwise, Relate NI is always available to you if you would like to unpack the possibilities with someone who is trained in relationship counselling.

‘How do I speak with my boss about growing workload?’

I have been in my job for about 18 months and gradually, I’ve been given more responsibility. In one way, it’s great to be trusted and to know that my employers are happy with the quality of work I am doing. However, at times I feel it is more work without anyone acknowledging the already large volume of work being done. I haven’t pushed back to my employer on this because I do want to be considered as being of value and an asset – but perhaps I should. I don’t know how to address this with my employer.

LM

Hello LM,

Thank you for your letter. When we start in a new job we hope to demonstrate that we are hardworking, capable and a good appointment. We may have ambitions of progressing within a company and want to communicate our skills, expertise and capacity for work.

You may have hoped that your commitment and dedication will bring you to the attention of management who will be keen to support your development.

It certainly sounds as though you have been noticed as you are entrusted with increased responsibility and workload. The shadow side of communicating a good work ethic is that there may be the possibility of being taken advantage of.

You don’t want to move from being helpful, supportive and accommodating to being the office pushover.

Some areas that may support you in continuing to develop is to be clear about your own responsibilities. Your work is important and taking on everything else is sooner or later going to impact on your ability to complete the role you’re employed to carry out.

It will be helpful to explore this with your supervisor/line manager to acknowledge and agree the workload priorities unique to you and where there is space for pursuing additional projects. You can be positive about the extra work you’ve been given and how it will add to your skills but that you wish to highlight that quality of work is important to you and you don’t wish this to suffer.

Practice taking credit for the work that you are doing. This doesn’t make you arrogant when you have worked hard to create and produce good and useful work that you receive acknowledgement because you deserve recognition.

Learn how to say ‘no’. It is such a little word but can seem uncomfortable when you are more familiar with being the helpful ‘yes’ person. However, you are going to have to get used to saying it if you would like things to change. It will be easier to say when you are clear about your role and responsibilities. Saying ‘no’ can be communicated in many different ways, for example when asked to take on something else you could consider something like, ‘I would love to help but I can’t give it the time it deserves’.

Being able to say ‘no’ enables helpful boundaries with your colleagues. Consistency is also key in bringing about change in how you are and how people will perceive you. Maintaining the role you agree with your line manager will help you sustain your responsibilities.

