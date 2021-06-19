Dear Louanne: ‘Text messages on my partner’s phone make me suspicious’

How do you know if your partner is having a textual affair?

I have been with my partner for two years and things have been great. We tend to see eye to eye and while we have an occasional argument, it’s never been really heated. I enjoy being with him and I had hoped things were moving to the direction of marriage and settling down. We are both 34.

In the last few months, I’ve found text messages on his phone from another woman. I don’t go through his phone, but a message flashed up as I walked past and so, I took a look.

When I asked him, he said she’s a friend from work. The first texts were simple enough, innocent, but they’ve progressed to being more flirty. I couldn’t find anything to suggest anything had happened, and I really don’t want to imagine it has.

My partner insists nothing has happened and is angry at me for looking at his phone. I would feel angry if he looked at my phone but also, I have nothing to hide. I want to believe him that it’s only a friendship – how best can I deal with this?

Amy, Co Fermanagh

Hello Amy,

When people think of affairs, they often have an idea of people meeting up somewhere secretly to have sex. Nowadays, affairs can take on many different forms and sometimes people having affairs never meet.

So how do you know if your partner is having a textual affair?

Your partner strikes up a friendship with someone from work, the gym, spin class or somewhere. For some reason they feel moved to share phone numbers, though there’s no actual need for this but your partner might say that they have to stay in touch because of work, training, class times or something.

Friendly texts about work or schedules start to become more personal, more intimate communication. Often, people will become more protective of their phone – always carrying it around with them and never leaving it down. They’ll lock their phone, change their password, delete their text history and go into another room to text.

Texting affairs take up so much time, emotion and energy in a relationship that a distance develops or widens in the couple relationship.

From your letter I’m not yet getting the sense that this is happening in your relationship.

Your partner is angry that you’ve been looking at his phone and reading his messages. You’re not feeling too good about snooping. What you would like for your relationship is a sense of commitment to the future - you’ve spoken about hopes for marriage, of settling down.

It sounds as though you are worried that your partner might not be as invested in the relationship as you are and perhaps you are looking for evidence to support this?

Signs of a healthy and nurturing relationship are partners who respect the boundaries of the relationship, each other’s right to privacy, personal space and a life that exists beyond the time that is spent together.

Trust is the foundation of a relationship. The capacity to trust someone is a leap of faith and it makes us vulnerable to being hurt. Being in an intimate relationship with someone you love exposes us to the potential for immense pain as well as great joy.

The ability to place our trust in someone depends greatly on our past experiences. I wonder if you have been hurt by someone in the past. When we have been wounded by another, we can become hypervigilant to being hurt again.

Sometimes our past experiences play out in our present lives, where they don’t belong. If you think that there are some blocks for you in trusting someone you love, please consider talking with a trained relational counsellor to gain a deeper understanding of past experiences on your present.

For more information see www.relateni.org