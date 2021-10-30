Derry… a place for all seasons

It hosts one of the largest Halloween festivals in the world, but the city of Derry is a fabulous destination at any time of the year

From the Irish: Doire, which means ‘oak grove’, the historic city of Londonderry is often overlooked and extremely underrated when it comes to tourist destinations and day trips. No matter what time of the year, Derry is full of things to discover and enjoy.

One of the oldest continuously inhabited places in Ireland, records about Derry stretch back to the 6th century when a monastery was founded by Saint Colmcille who came from Donegal to help convert the occupants to Christianity.

The excellent Visitor Information Centre in Waterloo Place can provide maps and details of walking and other tours etc to help you make the most of your visit.

Here are 10 things not to miss...

1. The City Walls

Built in 1613 – 1619 by The Honourable The Irish Society as defences for early 17th century settlers from England and Scotland, it’s hard to escape Derry’s Walls.

At almost 20 feet high and at least as wide, the walls come complete with gates, watchtowers, battlements, bastions and huge cannons. Take a walking tour and hear the fascinating stories about brutal sieges, starving citizens and fearsome roaring cannons.

2. The Tower Museum

With permanent exhibitions including The Story of Derry and An Armada Shipwreck — La Trinidad Valencera — and a temporary exhibition space, the Tower Museum should be top of your list for places to visit.

It wasn’t far from Derry that the Spanish Armada’s fourth largest ship La Trinidad Valencera was lost in 1588. Four hundred years later it was discovered by divers from the City of Derry Sub Aqua Club. You can get the grisly details with an audiovisual twist.

The Story of Derry, tells the colourful and dramatic history of the city from earliest prehistory to the present.

The museum also boasts an open-air viewing facility in the heart of the city centre with stunning panoramic views of the city and River Foyle.

3. The Guildhall

The most striking building in the city, this red-brick, neo-Gothic wonder sits on the edge of a picturesque square. Its most arresting feature is its collection of stunning stained-glass windows representing everything from fishmongers to musicians.

The building’s staircase, main hall organ and corridors give a fascinating insight into this distinctive building’s history.

As well as the impressive stained-glass windows, you’ll also be able to learn all about the Plantation of Ulster. The Guildhall features a new interactive tourist information point with interpretation panels throughout the building bringing to life its many special features.

4. Guildhall Taphouse

When visiting Derry you have to find some artisanal beer and the Guildhall Taphouse has one of the best. Housed in a wooden-beamed, 19th-century building brightened with fairy lights, the Taphouse is a cosy place to sample an excellent selection of local and international craft beers or a sophisticated cocktail. There’s regular live music including trad sessions every Wednesday. The Guildhall brews its own artisanal beer in-house and the beers are called Dopey Dick after a rather unique story about a whale in the Foyle River.

5. St Columb’s Cathedral

Made from the same grey-green stone as the walls of the city, St Columb’s contains dozens of historical artefacts. This beautiful cathedral dates back to 1633, making it one of the city’s oldest buildings — it’s a huge part of Derry’s fascinating history.

The original keys of the Walled City are kept here and at 221 feet tall, its spire dominates the city’s skyline from every side. Call into the Chapter House Museum in the grounds to see old photos, paintings and books, and get to know the background of this historic city.

6. The Peace Bridge

The Peace Bridge was erected in 2011, quite literally bringing the nationalist and unionist communities of the city together via a 235-metre footbridge.

The elegant snaking curves of this visually stunning bridge tell a story of triumph over adversity and is a symbol of peace; connecting the two sides of the River Foyle.

7. The Heritage Tower – Former Derry Gaol

This is the last remaining tower of a former gaol, the remainder of which was demolished in 1973. The prison’s most famous inmate was Theobald Wolfe Tone, one of the leaders of the failed 1798 United Irishmen rebellion. Also held here was, then rebel, Eamon de Valera, later to be President of Ireland.

8. The Craft Village

This cultural hub in the heart of the city is a reconstruction of an 18th century street, framed by craft stalls, coffee shops and restaurants. Amble around the village and you might even catch one of the many events that take place throughout the year, from art exhibitions to theatre.

9. Siege Museum of Derry

This new museum celebrates the role of the 13 apprentice boys who in December 1688 locked the city gates against the approaching Jacobite army. Derry was surrounded and during the 105-day siege, no supplies could reach the city, its starving citizens resorting to eating dogs and rats until English ships brought relief.

10. Museum of Free Derry

Following extensive renovation, the museum offers a full multi-media exhibition on the civil rights and early conflict era in the city, including Battle of the Bogside, Internment, Bloody Sunday and Operation Motorman.

The museum was established by the Bloody Sunday Trust in 2006 to tell the story of the civil rights movement and the creation of Free Derry in the 1960s and 1970s, and it has become an important part of Ireland’s radical and civil rights heritage.

For more information about things to do and see, places to stay, entertainment and adventure and children’s activities in Derry, go to: www.discovernorthernireland.com