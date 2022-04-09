Derry Girls has changed the perception of our city… it’s time for politics to do likewise

Proud Derry man Garrett Hargan on seeing your hometown on TV, and what the city now needs

The cast of Derry Girls, from left: Dylan Llewellyn, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, Nicola Coughlan and Louisa Harland.

Is it possible that a comedy TV show has done more to lift the people of Derry than 100 years of Northern Ireland politics?

That is not to downplay the role of some mighty politicians from this city, but there is a widely held view that Derry has not reaped the rewards promised by peace.

In portraying the city through a different lens, one that diverts the gaze away from the Troubles and on to the human qualities which make its people so relatable, Lisa McGee has altered the perception of the city and created a hit in the process.

Recently awarded an honorary doctorate, she said: “I’m proud that people have taken the show, the characters and the city of Derry to their hearts in the way they have, and I can’t believe it’s me who has managed to put Derry back on the map in such a positive way.”

Nobody can argue with that!

When we last saw the girls, they were riding a wave of optimism up Shipquay Street as US President Bill Clinton delivered an impassioned speech behind them.

Dylan Llewellyn (James Maguire) Derry Girls, Season 2, Episode 2

That 1995 festive visit was a prelude to intensified peace talks, when Derry people, like the rest of NI, dreamed of better times.

In the series two finale the ‘wee English fella’ also realised that ‘being a Derry Girl, well, it’s ‘a f***ing state of mind’ as he laid roots in his adopted hometown — and who could blame him.

The best comedy holds a mirror up to society, and the charm of Derry Girls has clearly resonated, not just at a local level, but with millions of people.

Informed by McGee’s upbringing in 1990s Northern Ireland, it’s hard to avoid the Troubles, so it is an ever-present backdrop.

But, to the fore is the humour and human kindness that sustained people during such difficult times.

Cheeky schoolgirls with naturally comical accents, navigating adolescence, in a deeply pious Catholic school, makes for surprisingly great comedy drama.

The gang with Aunt Sarah

Everyday life back in those days involved discussing the latest bombscare over breakfast: Ma Mary raging that it could lead to an extended summer holiday for the wains already doing their heads in; Aunt Sarah worried about it interfering with her sunbed appointment...God bless us and save us!

Then there are silly jokes about differentiating a Protestant from a Catholic: “Protestants think Catholics keep coal in the bath”; ‘Catholics love incense’; ‘Protestants keep toasters in the cupboard’.

While hilarious, the show also helps to break down barriers. Because of the segregated nature of NI, many children grow up with a sense of otherness towards people from a different community background.

All of that baggage is stripped away when watching Derry Girls.

In a country which remains divided in many ways, we laugh at ourselves, at how ludicrous it is for religion to define us instead of embracing all the things we have in common.

I’ve said it before, but as a Derry man, seeing your own city on TV — familiar streets, the Guildhall, City Walls — it instils pride and a sense of collective ownership.

I think it matters more because we’re unaccustomed to seeing our hometown on the TV.

At its core Derry is a welcoming, close-knit city where, unlike the bustle of the metropolis, people rarely pass you in the street without saying ‘what’s happenin’ or ‘bout ye’.

It is a working class underdog city which has been handed nothing on a plate, but one that remains dignified and defiant.

Michelle, and a few other characters, represent the feisty, shall we say, no-nonsense side of Derry.

They’ll give you a straight answer, with an extra helping of colourful language, whether you asked for it or not.

Derry doesn’t forget. It rightly remembers Troubles’ victims in murals around the Bogside.

But, moving beyond that, being proud to have our picture taken in front of a mural with the faces of the Derry Girls looming large is a simple, yet powerful, illustration of progress.

A sign of McGee’s success, and the cultural significance of her creation, is the number of tourists who flock to have their picture taken in front of said mural.

The show has spawned bus tours where you get the immersive Derry Girls treatment (sausage roll baps and cream horns included), Derry Girls walking tours, hotels offer Derry Girls afternoon tea, and a Dairy Girls ice cream shop sits underneath the Derry Girls mural. (Have I said Derry Girls enough?).

One thing Derry people don’t need is unsolicited advice from politicians, who don’t give a jot about the place, to ‘be proud of your city’.

We are proud but we are not fools. Countless facts and figures are proof of neglect.

The second city has waited patiently for what it’s owed.

The return of Derry Girls will inject a feelgood factor, but it is long past time politics delivered for this city.

It’s time to address decades of discrimination and end the exportation of our greatest asset — our young people.

Time to deliver a full-sized university that will attract investment and jobs for every skill level so that young Derry girls and boys can choose to study in their hometown; to live, learn and love here.

To borrow the words of President Clinton in that 1995 Guildhall address: “Derry is a hopeful city full of young people that should have peaceful and prosperous futures here where their roots and families are.”

In simpler terms, I’ll repeat the girls’ proud proclamation from the first ever episode: “Aye, Derry is class!”