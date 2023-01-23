Dia de Muertos: All you need to know about celebrating Day of the Dead in Oaxaca, Mexico

Gareth Hanna follows in the footsteps of James Bond and immerses himself in the intimate-turned-raucous Day of the Dead festivities in Oaxaca

Día de Muertos no es para llorar. Es para recordar y celebrar.” (Translation: Day of the Dead isn’t for crying. It is to remember and celebrate.)

So read a banner displayed proudly on the side of a building in Oaxaca city centre, looking down upon a dancing parade easing its way past as more and more onlookers fell in behind.

It summed up the feeling of the entire city over the course of the festival, whose lively spirit is the antithesis of its rather gloomy name.

Día de Muertos’ fame took off — and its celebrations became more raucous — after the 2015 James Bond film Spectre, whose opening scene took place amid the Mexico City festivities.

That growing sense of intrigue was added to two years later when Disney released the animated film Coco, which does a good job of explaining the religious and cultural significance of the holiday.

Coinciding with our own Halloween and All Saints’ Day celebrations, thanks to the influence of the Spanish, Día de Muertos’ contested origins come from the traditional pre-Hispanic Aztec beliefs that spirits of dead relatives, friends or even pets could return to celebrate with the living.

In order to help them on their way, candles are lit across the city, pictures of the deceased are placed on specially made altars (‘ofrendas’) in homes, and marigold flowers are everywhere, all of these practices thought to help attract the souls of the dead.

And, once they arrive, it’s a true celebration. The streets are filled with parades, concerts and performances, with traditionally dressed revellers all getting involved.

Rather bizarrely, from our own cultural perspective, that atmosphere extends into the cemeteries (‘panteones’), where families gather round tombs to party with the spirits and an ever-growing number of tourist onlookers are welcomed in, some even invited to join graveside feasting and drinking.

For us, that part seemed more than a little jarring. It’s hard not to imagine that some of those families may feel the camera-snapping non-natives have stolen a little authenticity from what is a spiritual pursuit, but, then again, perhaps that’s just our own inability to properly grasp the openness that seemed to envelop the entire culture around Oaxaca.

It was brilliant to be welcomed into the wider festival, but you can only hope the family, community and spirituality and its heart won’t be overtaken by tourism and commerce.

​What else is there to do in Oaxaca?

The city is far from a Día de Muertos one-hit wonder; there’s plenty more to be getting on with.

As with any city we visit, we kicked off with a free walking tour. Not only kind on the wallet, they’re always highly educational in terms of the history and culture of a place, as well as providing any top tips for things to do, see and, most importantly, eat.

On that front, our guide from Free Walk Oaxaca told us to get down to La Chinita to experience the now world-famous tlayudas that have been showcased on a Netflix documentary.

Like seemingly every other food available, it’s a tortilla base with some mixture of beans, salad and meat hidden inside. Tucked away from the city centre, down dark, uninhabited streets, just when we decided “it couldn’t be down here”, the food stall appeared like a mirage in the desert and thronging with a crowd of hooked, hungry locals. The one-hour-plus wait was all part of the experience, typically made by the willing chat of a Oaxacan.

It’s this sort of street and market food that the city is famed for and rightly so. Everywhere you turn, there is somewhere else to grab a casual bite and, wanting to try as much of it as possible, we didn’t set foot inside an actual restaurant the whole time we were there. My personal favourite was a relatively modern co-operative market giving local producers the space to showcase their wares. Designed by local artist and revolutionary Francisco Toledo, it’s called the Mercado Orgánico La Cosecha and its food, for me, was unmatched anywhere in the city.

Adventuring out of the city

If you want to get out of the hustle and bustle of the centre, there’s plenty of opportunity for that too. Top of the list should be the Zapotec ruins at Monte Albán. Populated from around the first century BCE to around 10,000 AD, the cultivation, building and in particular the astrological abilities on show are mind-boggling.

And if you’re not all that fussed on learning about historical cultures, just go for the views alone. Breath-taking.

There’s also the petrified waterfalls at Hierve el Agua, allegedly the world’s fattest tree, mezcal tours and traditional rug making, which are all frequently lumped into a one-day tour.

​Where to stay

As with everything we do, we left it rather last minute to book and, given the time of year, it was slim pickings. In the end, that proved a blessing in disguise.

We bagged the last available room in what is branded as the “family boutique” Hotel Na-Anche. Think of the Mexican version of Fawlty Towers, but in the nicest way. The family were always on hand to help out and really made us feel at home. They even put a photo of my grandparents on their ofrenda, which was genuinely touching.

The hotel boasts 12 rooms, a beautiful open-air courtyard, where a tasty three-course breakfast is served, and a rooftop terrace with lovely sunset views. About 5km from the city centre, it was still relatively handy.

Taxis are super easy to get and usually include very friendly, chatty drivers. The hotel owners have a family friend who does a lot of taxi-ing for guests and he’s a true gem of a man, although he doesn’t speak much English.

​Language barrier?

That brings me to one potential issue. The city isn’t overly huge on tourism, so a lot of locals will speak none or minimal English. My wife’s Spanish abilities came in very handy for us and we were both very grateful for that. In saying that, there were some people we met — including one couple from NI whom we had previously met on Rathlin Island (how typically NI) — who didn’t have any Spanish and they all said that they had got by just fine, so don’t let it put you off.

​Safety concerns

None. When we told some friends we were heading to Mexico and doing some travelling on our own, they were horrified, predicting our untimely deaths. We never once felt in danger and instead encountered the most friendly people we have ever met anywhere across the globe. Obviously, the usual sort of disclaimers go without saying when travelling anywhere, but we felt totally at ease throughout our time in Oaxaca. It’s generally considered to be one of the safest cities in the country.

​Still not convinced?

If I haven’t managed to persuade you to ditch the tourist-packed Yucatán Peninsula for central Mexico, then perhaps I can at least encourage you to give luxury with a difference a go while near Cancun.

Later in our trip, we spent a night at the utterly wonderful Jungle Lodge Boutique Hotel. It was a genuine and much-needed tonic near the otherwise pretentious Tulum.

Owned by the friendliest European couple and managed by an Italian, it is home to its own snake, tarantulas and other creepy-crawlies. They’re all at large, so if animals aren’t your thing, it’s maybe not for you, but we found it so exciting yet supremely relaxing.

Rooms are routinely available at under £100, including a slap-up breakfast, and, with their five-star quality, you’ll be wondering that the catch is. There isn’t one.