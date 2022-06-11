Diarmuid Gavin: Flowering trees will add summer excitement to your garden

Some patience may be required but these additions to your plot will put in wonderful performances

Cherry blossoms are celebrated for their annual display of beautiful, sometimes even gaudy flowers. They signify spring is blooming and produce dazzling displays which are all too fleeting. Magnolias follow with an equally impressive floral show and by late spring the hedgerows and countryside are full of flowering hawthorn. But there are also plenty of beautiful and often unusual trees that wait until summer to open their buds and unfurl their petals.