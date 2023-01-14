Diarmuid Gavin: Kick off the gardening year with bare-root planting

From layered wedding cake trees to flowering cherries, it’s vital to check how wide and tall plants will become

January is a quiet month in the garden. On crisp, sunny days, it’s good to get out and enjoy what’s on offer. This might be the delicious whiff of perfume from scented mid-winter bloomers such as Sarcococca, Viburnum farreri, and Daphne, or spotting the first snowdrops peeping up above the ground. On wet days, you will probably do more harm than good to your plot, as working the soil will squeeze and compact it, causing damage that takes a long time to repair.