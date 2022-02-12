Diarmuid Gavin shows you how to grow roses like a pro

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the shops are full of bouquets of roses. These are out of season, flown in from countries as far flung as Colombia, Ecuador and Kenya, whose year-round temperatures and light levels make this production possible. As they are destined for the mass market, they are bred to be uniformly straight and tend to lack the character of a homegrown variety.

It’s really wonderful that there’s a relatively new movement of Irish flower farms emerging, who supply local florists with fresh, seasonal, scented blooms that look as if they have been freshly picked from your garden. No roses at this time of year, but how about a bunch of sweetly smelling narcissi instead? They’ve no air miles so are a guilt-free pleasure.

As we are still in the dormant season, it’s a good time to get planting roses in your own plot. The cheapest way to do so is by purchasing bare root stock — bare root is less expensive because these plants do not come in a pot with soil, which makes for cheaper transport and associated costs. These roses have been grown in fields and are then lifted, the soil washed off and sold just wrapped in hessian or bags. It’s a good idea to soak the roots in water for a couple of hours before planting, to rehydrate them. The current pleasant weather makes for good planting conditions.

Soil preparation before planting is particularly important with roses if they are to flourish. They are greedy plants and will benefit from a good dollop of well-rotted horse manure or other organic matter. Mycorrhizal fungi — Rootgrow — will also help. You just sprinkle it on the roots before planting and this will help the roots establish more quickly, and aid with nutrient and water intake.

Roses can be incorporated into many parts of the garden. Gone are the days when you would only see a lollipop-shaped standard rose standing in the middle of the front garden. They climb, they ramble and scramble, and disguise ugly sheds; they look wonderful in pots, and carpet roses can do great work as groundcover.

The only drawback to buying at this time of year is the lack of flowers: you can’t assess a variety’s perfume and you have to imagine the blooms. I got a great tip from Helen Dillon, the distinguished gardener, who really knows her roses. She told me that breeders save their best varieties to name after family members. So if you are buying a David Austin rose, for example, two of the best are ‘Olivia Rose Austin’, a beautiful pink English shrub rose that flowers early with a delicious fragrance, and the climber ‘Claire Austin’ (pictured above), which has creamy-white, highly fragrant double flowers that open from pale-lemon buds.

From the David Austin stable, I’d also recommend ‘Roald Dahl’. This is a gorgeous apricot tea rose with a fruity scent. It was named to mark the birth centenary of the famous children’s author and its colour is reminiscent of the peach from his much-loved James and the Giant Peach. ‘Gertrude Jekyll’ is an old favourite — it has really rich pink roses and an unforgettable scent.

If you have roses already, now’s the time to get your secateurs out and do some pruning so that you will encourage maximum flowering for the summer. Firstly, relax! Roses are robust shrubs and respond well to pruning — they will grow back. There are many complicated theories about pruning but I recommend keeping it simple. With shrub roses, cut them down to around half their size and create a rounded shrub.

Buying a rose is a good investment. Imagine, the oldest rose in the world is estimated to be over 1,000 years old. Climbing the walls at Hildesheim Cathedral in Germany, this dog rose survived even the bombings in World War II. Roses are good value and with a bit of care will last for many years in your garden.

Plant of the week

Petasites fragrans

If you’re out walking country roads, you may notice a beautiful fragrance in the air but not be sure where it’s coming from. It could be emanating from those very ordinary weeds in the ditch with kidney-shaped leaves, Petasites fragrans. The common name is winter heliotrope and the mauve flowers have a sweet almond smell. Not something for the garden maybe, but lovely to appreciate right now.

Reader Q&A

Any advice on how to prune Buddleja davidii ‘Black Knight’? Or should I just leave it alone? — Amy via Instagram

Buddlejas flower on new growth so to encourage lots of fresh shoots, give it a good hard pruning in spring. By this, I mean get out your loppers, not your secateurs, as you will prune right back to the woody base, to about a foot off the ground. You don’t have to do this but you’ll get fewer flowers — prune properly and you’ll get lots of those beautiful dark violet flowers next summer.

