Diarmuid Gavin shows you how to grow roses like a pro

Forget buying out-of-season roses for Valentine’s Day — grow your own for a stunning summer display

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the shops are full of bouquets of roses. These are out of season, flown in from countries as far flung as Colombia, Ecuador and Kenya, whose year-round temperatures and light levels make this production possible. As they are destined for the mass market, they are bred to be uniformly straight and tend to lack the character of a homegrown variety.