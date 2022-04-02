Diarmuid Gavin's gardening tips: How to prune shrubs with confidence
Consider the particular needs of the species and use clean, sharp cutting tools for healthy plants that will look good year after year
Diarmuid Gavin
There are some areas of gardening which are regarded as dark arts and can be a little tricky. Pruning tops that list. Those new to gardening tend to steer clear of it, and even those confident with pruning roses might not be sure enough to venture further and tackle other garden shrubs.