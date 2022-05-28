Diarmuid Gavin’s guide to designing a beautiful garden border

Spend time on the soil, pick plants that suit your garden’s conditions and give your plants space to grow

It’s show time and we are being bombarded with images from the Chelsea Flower Show of beautiful, perfect, herbaceous borders. It’s sort of the holy grail of gardening. Of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and as garden lovers, many of us have differing opinions of what creates a great border. Due to our temperate climate — that lack of extreme hot, cold, wet or dry weather — we can successfully grow many different species from around the globe. With so many possibilities and so much choice, where do you start to plan a border?