Diarmuid Gavin’s guide to tackling the spring garden

It’s time to tidy up the grass, plant trees and early potatoes, prune bushes and choose colourful summer bulbs

The mornings are brighter earlier, the birds are beginning to chirp and sing. It’s time for those who are lucky enough to have outdoor space and time to enjoy and take solace in it to embrace the outdoor life once again. Tackling the garden in spring can be a bit daunting if you haven’t ventured outside much since the autumn, so let’s start with a few projects to get you gardening again.