Diona Doherty: My weekend involves early starts and avoiding risks with the takeaway

The best time to get up at the weekend is?

I have an 18-month-old, so I forget what a lie-in looks like; a lie-in to me is 6.30am. My husband and I like to take turns over who has to be the one to get up at the ungodly hour, and then the other one might treat themselves to an extra wee hour. Bliss.

Breakfast or brunch?

If I could have it my way, I’d have breakfast and brunch. I love an eggs-based breakfast. Scrambled, poached, Easter — you name it, I’ll eat it with some toast. I do love a Sunday morning as we make homemade pancakes in our house. I say ‘we’, but I make homemade pancakes in our house. We bring out the Nutella and everyone goes wild on e-numbers.

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

We like to make sure to do some family stuff at the weekends, so sometimes I’ll take my daughter swimming or out to feed the ducks at the park. Regularly I’m preparing for a gig that evening somewhere in the country, so trying to remember my own material, and find my car keys (in my hand normally), is usually how the second half of the day would be spent. No weekend is the same in our house though, as one could be packed with work and the next much more laidback.

What would your perfect Sunday be like?

To sleep until 9am, and lay in bed watching TV, and sleep a wee bit more. Eat some Easter eggs then take a nap. Maybe another Easter egg. And another nap. And another Easter egg. I love Easter eggs, and naps.

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

I prefer to live indoors because it’s much cosier, but I do like to go outside for fresh air at times. I’ll take my daughter to the park, or I might even treat myself to a lone walk with a wee podcast in my ears. My husband loves the outdoors. If we hadn’t met, he would most definitely be off living in the woods by himself, but instead he’s forced to live with me.

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

Weekends are never about going out or socialising now. They’re about gigging and hopefully catching up on some sleep. I don’t think I’ve mentioned that I’m tired, have I? Genuinely though, I’m very happy that my weekends are spent like that. This is how this chapter of my life goes.

If you could eat out anywhere tonight in NI, where would you go and why?

Boojum, because… Boojum.

What would you have?

A burrito bowl with Mexican rice, chicken, peppers, onions, sour cream, cheese and crispy onions. And red sauce (but don’t tell Boojum, because I bring my own in). There’s very rarely a meal I eat without red sauce, and I’m not picky about which one it is either. I’m aware it has 19 gallons of sugar in it and that I don’t know what any of my meals actually taste like without it, but I really like it and refuse to be judged.

At weekends you’ll always make time to…

Have pancakes.

Do you sometimes work at weekends?

I’m rehearsing for Bridesmaids Of Northern Ireland during the week, so weekends are for stand-up.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why?

My husband, Sean Hegarty. He’s very fun. I like to pretend I’m in a movie, so I’d to go a hotel bar — a really fancy one — and drink cocktails all night by the piano.

Sean Hegarty.

Are you a weekend cook? If so, what’s your speciality dish?

Pizza A La Ovennnn.

What’s your dream Sunday dinner?

I want it cooked for me. I absolutely love a carvery, so anywhere that’s doing a carvery, thank you. I recently spent two hours cooking a Sunday dinner, only for my husband and daughter to conveniently catch a violent vomiting bug in that time, and I was forced to scoff the candlelit meal on my own. I won’t waste a ham. And yes, I have red sauce on my dinner.

Too tired to cook — what are you ordering from the takeaway?

Peking chicken, salt and chilli chips and fried rice from the Chinese, or a wee cheeky McDonald’s Big Mac. I’ll choose an order and stick to it for about seven years, then switch it up when my blood changes. I’ll not be someone who has a menu in a drawer in the house and decides on something new each time. Those guys are big risk takers, and I cannot live my life like that.

Staying in… what TV/streaming/catch-up programmes are on the menu?

I’ve rewatched the American Office 11 times — all nine seasons — so I’d probably continue to watch that. I pretty much know all the lines now. They’re very funny.

What are you reading?

I’ve just finished Ellie Taylor’s My Child and Other Mistakes, which was brilliant as a new mum who finds it all mind-blowing.

Bedtime is?

Bedtime is different each night. Some nights I could be in by 8pm but others I could be gigging and it’s 1am. But I always wash my face and moisturise with Astral, which is a wee cheapy old woman moisturiser, but I love it and it’s never steered me wrong yet.

Diona Doherty has written and will be acting in Bridesmaids of Northern Ireland, which will be touring theatres in Northern Ireland this month, including the Grand Opera House, Belfast, on October 17-22. For tickets, see www.goh.co.uk