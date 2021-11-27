Do not disturb… how I’ve lasted four days on a phonetox

I have a confession; my name is Orla Chennaoui, and I am a phoneaholic. I am simply addicted, and permanently attached, to my mobile phone. I realised the extent to which I have a problem while on holiday recently with friends. We were playing a game called Who in the Room, where you identify the person who most fits any given scenario. ‘Who in the room is most likely to get a tattoo with the name of someone they’ve just met, for a £5 bet?’, that kind of thing. Me, apparently, if you’re wondering.