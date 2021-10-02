Donal Skehan shares four mouth-watering recipes from his new cookbook
From spiced salmon to key lime pie, his delicious meals and desserts are sure to create the wow factor and leave everyone asking for seconds
Donal Skehan
Serves: 8-10 Prep: 20 minutes, plus chilling Cook: 25 minutes A sharp, sweet key lime pie piled high with whipped cream will forever be one of my hero desserts. It’s a show-stopping crowd-pleaser that always has people asking for seconds. A wonderful make-ahead dessert that can be revealed to great fanfare at the end of any feast.