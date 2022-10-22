Donal Skehan’s showstopping chocolate mud pie with oozing cheat’s caramel sauce and peanut brittle

Lately, I’ve been reminding myself to soak up the particular phase of parenthood we are in. More often than not, our focus is on how to break up a fight, clean up the chaos in the playroom, or get the lunch boxes packed in the morning. It’s easy to forget the bigger task at hand — helping to mould little minds and give them the best of ourselves. Well, that and maintaining some form of sanity. While we might not always get it right, routine and structure is what we strive to provide.