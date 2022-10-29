Donal Skehan’s spooky Halloween recipes — pumpkin soup, deadly doughnuts and cheesy witch fingers
The excitement for Halloween in our house is palpable. Every corner of the house has been adorned with skulls, black cats and spiderwebs since the start of the month, though I did draw the line at pumpkins until last week so we didn’t end up with rotten gourd carcasses sitting on our doorstep . Finally Halloween is upon us, and whatever way your family chooses to celebrate the spooky season, I have three recipes to get you through.