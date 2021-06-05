Dressing for the occasion: Author Faith Hogan reminisces about tea with Belfast’s Lord Mayor

I try to remind myself I’ve come a long way. Today, I’m sitting down to write an article for the Belfast Telegraph. My last brush with this fine establishment was hoping they’d run my carefully written press releases so we could launch our local festival with a truly borderless bang!

You see, prior to writing novels, like most writers, I’ve had a fairly diverse career. I spent quite a few years working as an arts administrator for a local festival that had big aspirations and like most festivals, a miniscule budget. Every single penny counted and back in the late 1990s when we were trying to pull in funding from every corner available to us, the most lucrative was the Ireland Fund - cross border funding for joint artistic and economic endeavours.

We managed to link up with the Lurgan festival committee, a lovely bunch who turned out to be very likeminded to ourselves. It would be great, we told ourselves down here in Mayo. We’d have a big launch Up North as anywhere beyond the border was known. The Mayor of Belfast himself had invited us to the City Hall for a reception. If we could get the Belfast Telegraph interested, we could really let the people of the north know that Ballina was open for business and we’d love to see them come to Mayo for July.

But how to get the papers out for a couple of southerners having tea with the Lord Mayor? It was hardly the most newsworthy story of the day. Until we really set our thinking caps on. We already had a warehouse full of effigies – why not make it a Teddy Bear’s Picnic? Why not bring the colour of our Mardi Gras, our giant men with pints of Guinness and uncanny resemblance to Jack Charlton and set up on the Town Hall lawn and really get the city talking?

And so it was that I found myself on a bus to Belfast with the festival committee and a couple of our local dignitaries and who had turned out to support us also. Suddenly I was pushed down the pecking order – I wouldn’t be drinking tea with the Lord Mayor – and this is the reason I ended up at the back of the bus, weighing up the odds between wearing a giant teapot on my head or risking hypothermia and my mother’s eternal disgrace at the notion of me parading around Belfast city in little more (or maybe less?) than my underwear and a bucket of badly applied fake tan. It was the 90s, streaky tan was de rigeur, it was the only tan we knew, but back then, anything was better than being the colour of newly boiled potatoes.

I decided my best bet was definitely the teapot. I tore off my smart jacket and emerged, with the heavy boards of a false table across my shoulders, a long gingham tablecloth billowing about me and perched jauntily on top of my head, the most cheerful tea pot you can imagine. It was hot and heavy but beneath it I was giddy with the mixed-up excitement of being able to dance about and make a complete show of myself, while nobody really had a clue who I was! Did I meet the Lord Mayor? Do you know, I can’t remember, but I do remember we had more fun that day than we were probably meant to have. The people of Belfast were lovely, a little astounded at this band of basically talentless southerners prancing about like lunatics on the front lawn of the town hall – but willing to join in all the same.

Last year, I was invited head back up north. This time it was for a writers conference, a small affair with just a few writers from either side of the border and the possibility of a visit from the Mayor of Belfast.

There was no tea promised. There was no teapot and I’m not sure I’d even have mentioned my earlier visit, but I know that it would have been on my mind and if I smiled to myself occasionally, it was probably the notion of my former self, dancing beneath a tea pot across the Lord Mayor’s front lawn.

The Ladies Midnight Swimming Club by Faith Hogan, Head Of Zeus, £12.99, available now