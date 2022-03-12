Eco friendly: the rise and rise of sustainable cities

San Francisco was the first city in the United States to ban plastic bags

By 2040, the Icelandic capital plans on eliminating the production of greenhouse gas emissions

Copenhagen aims to be the world’s first carbon neutral capital by 2025

Some of the world’s leading locations are doing everything possible to boost being green.

Copenhagen

Hoping to be the world’s first carbon neutral capital by 2025, already less than 2% of the city’s waste goes to the landfill, with the rest converted into energy or recycled.

Public transport is easy to use and an easy way to boost green travel, with electric buses and solar-powered boats practical ways to access the city. There’s also a series of cycle routes and pedestrian-friendly streets, allowing you to soak up the atmosphere without fear of traffic.

In fact, it’s estimated that only 29% if households own a car, with many opting for two-wheeled travel.

Fancy a sustainable meal? Stock up on snacks at packaging-free LOS Market or book a table at Amass, a restaurant where unused ingredients including seeds and skins are given a culinary make-over — or composted for the location’s organic garden. Moreover, almost 25% of the total food sale in the city is organic produce.

Lisbon

Did you know that over 75% of people in the Portuguese capital live within 300m of a green space and over 90% live within 300m of a frequent public transport service? Named the EU Commission’s Green Capital in 2020, the city welcomed the addition of 300 acres of park area, affording locals and tourists alike the chance to enjoy the great outdoors.

Car charging points have popped up throughout the city, so too have electric vehicles (they’re accelerating in numbers, sorry) including tourist tuk-tuks.

In 2017, the city launched a bike-sharing scheme with electric bikes comprising two-thirds of the fleet.

For shoppers, LX Factory, a former industrial area converted into a creative space, is home to upcycled fashion stores plus a mix of sustainable brands.

Vancouver

When it became aware that its environmental footprint was three times larger than Earth can sustain, the city launched the Greenest City initiative, setting realistic, achievable goals that will make a real difference. It has paid off: the city produces the lowest greenhouse gas emissions of all cities in North America.

It’s not just becoming more sustainable for tourists, but for residents, with an estimated 23% increase in green jobs and 26% increase in local food jobs within the last decade.

The city aims to plant 150,000 trees as well as go entirely zero waste by 2040.

Its public library has a green roof, providing additional benefits to the city and environment. Green roofs can reduce a building’s temperature fluctuations as well as improve air quality and help with rainwater runoff — the city gets over 160 days of rain per year.

San Francisco

The first city in the United States to ban plastic bags, San Francisco also outlawed plastic straws and utensils in 2019. An estimated 80% of its waste is composted, reused or recycled.

San Francisco International Airport was the first in the US to ban the sale of single-use plastic water bottles.

In 2014, President Obama recognised the city as a Climate Action Champion due to its unwavering leadership and commitment to climate change initiatives.

To some, it may sound like aggressive goals but they have helped in the reduction of carbon pollution, saving the city and its residents money.

Every San Franciscan lives within a 10-minute walk of a park — perhaps it’s no surprise that the city is one of the most walkable in the United States.

Reykjavik

The city’s population helps contribute to a greener space, the relatively small figure allowing adaptive changes to be made steadily and regularly.

By 2040, it plans on eliminating the production of greenhouse gas emissions through the promotion of cycling and walking, but equally through the use of public transport. This includes the development of hydrogen buses — the city wants to treble consumer use by 2030.

It also wants cycling to increase to over 30% (from under 20%) and is encouraging electric car use in its public employees and others via lower taxes and free parking.

Many buildings are already naturally eco-friendly through geothermal power with almost 80% of total energy production and close to 100% of electricity production comes from hydropower.

Residents have found many ways to recycle surplus hot water from their heating systems, even using it to melt ice on driveways during chilly winter mornings.

Abu Dhabi

Out in the desert is Masdar, a city still under construction that was created in 2008 as a sustainable urban community and innovation hub.

Its philosophy is based on economic, social and environmental sustainability and is a ‘greenprint’ for how other cities can develop in terms of waste reduction and energy and water efficiency.

Twenty minutes from Abu Dhabi city centre, Masdar’s buildings have been designed to be ecologically efficient and sustainable, consuming up to 40% less water and energy.

The goal is for all water used in Masdar to come from the rain, sea and treatment of waste water. With this in mind, homes and offices are equipped with intelligent devices to reduce water consumption.

The creators of Masdar have taken weather conditions into account — necessary considering temperatures can exceed 50 degrees in summer.

The city’s streets are narrow, oriented to take advantage of air currents while public spaces can also be cooled naturally.

Canberra

In 2021, the Australian capital topped a story of the world’s most sustainable cities. Conducted by price comparison site Uswitch, the green leader board score was based on seven sustainability factors: transportation infrastructure, affordability, air quality, energy, CO2 emissions, percentage of available green space and pollution.

At the time, the city offered 48% of its energy in sustainable ways and was awarded one of the lowest scores on the pollution index. The study noted Australian cities performed well in general — Brisbane was in the top three — thanks to ‘excellent’ solar power.

Over 85% of the city’s transport infrastructure is green. Last year, 94% of its residents had internet access, also making it a connected city.

Singapore

In 2021, the government announced plans for Tengah — the Malay word for ‘middle’ — an eco town, the 24th new settlement built by the government since the Second World War. This one is a little different however; the first with a centralised cooling, automated refuge collection and car-free town centre.

It will be home to five residential districts with 42,000 houses and has been dubbed a ‘forest town.’

The 700-hectare site will have a 328-foot wide ecological ‘corridor’ through its centre, allowing wildlife a safe passage to travel, and connecting a water catchment area from one side to a nature reserve on the other. Make no mistake: this is a plan with every life in mind.

Singapore itself has been praised for its efforts to use electric vehicles, even with a high population density and land constraints. In recent years, the government has concentrated on implementing policies reducing individual vehicle dependency, which has led to smoother traffic flow.