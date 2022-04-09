Educating the future on our Troubled past

Secondary history education hasn’t touched on The Troubles and Dermot Hamill feels there’s so much for his generation yet to learn

For roughly 30 years Northern Ireland was embroiled in a conflict which tore society apart and left a lasting impact on both our political environment as well as leaving a lasting effect on the psychological wellbeing of our people.

As far as my formal education goes, this conflict either wasn’t important enough to talk about or simply didn’t happen. I’ve been studying history for almost seven years in secondary school, and I am yet to study anything about what we call ‘The Troubles.’

I’ve learned about the American Wild West and the work of Martin Luther King, studied both World Wars and gained an unusually large amount of knowledge about the farming calendar in the 11th century.

Yet not a moment has been spent on Civil Rights in Northern Ireland or the University Crisis which apparently happened in Coleraine.

I can tell you all about the economics of De Valera’s Ireland and even how many shirts were manufactured in Belfast during World War Two.

Can I tell you about the Downing Street Declaration or the Sunningdale Agreement? Not really. My education on the Troubles has been limited to what I’ve seen in documentaries and read in books.

Like every child in Northern Ireland, I’ve been told stories by my parents but there is so much I feel I’m yet to learn.

One thing I feel I’ve missed out on is the story of Protestants in Northern Ireland, both those engaged in the Civil Rights movement but also the stories of those from a loyalist background. I don’t know how other communities perceived different incidents; I don’t know how people in England felt about The Troubles because I simply was not taught.

I feel I’m quite lucky because as a young person involved in politics, I’ve had the opportunity to have those conversations, but I still have so much to learn.

Perhaps as a student of history the responsibility is mine alone to make the effort, but I feel that our education system has failed to prepare students for life in Northern Ireland if we haven’t learned about arguably the most important period in our history.

Knowing about why there are murals and memorials in nearly every city and urban area, knowing why we have five parties in government and none of them seem to like each other, knowing why so many in the older generations have trauma from their youth.

All of this is just as, if not more important than learning how to factorise a quadratic equation or how many miles we are from the sun, I can travel to Portadown, but I can’t imagine I’ll be heading to Pluto any time soon.

If I travel 25 minutes from my house, I can reach the border. On the other side of the invisible line, students living there will study Northern Irish history in school more than I have. My friends in the south of Ireland have asked me to help them study for their exams as they’re studying something like the terms of the Anglo-Irish Agreement, I awkwardly then have to tell them that I can’t help because I haven’t studied it.

There is some reason for hope, however. GCSE History offers a choice between Northern Ireland 1920-49 and Northern Ireland 1965-98. The latter course offers a comprehensive look at the fight for Civil Rights, the 1981 Hunger Strikes as well as the resolution of the conflict with the Good Friday Agreement.

The earlier course, however, offers a largely economically focused study of the Fianna Fáil and Cumann na nGaedheal governments. One of the biggest issues with this choice of courses is that it seems to have already become divided, while a majority of Catholic schools study the Troubles course it seems ‘Protestant’ schools are more likely to study the earlier course.

I was personally unlucky as the school I attended for GCSEs chose the 1920s course.

While I don’t dispute the importance of learning about the Irish Constitution and the subsequent fallout as well as the changes in Irish relationships with Britain in a post conflict society it is imperative that our young people are given the opportunity to learn about what happened only 30 years ago.

In May I will have the opportunity to vote for the first time. I’ve always watched election coverage, but this is the first one in which I have a part to play.

This election could change Northern Irish politics forever and it’s certainly exciting.

However, part of me feels almost unprepared. I’m an issue-based voter, I know what I like and what I don’t like and will vote according to a party’s policy rather than based on personalities or people.

The issue I find is, without having a deep understanding of The Troubles I feel almost unqualified to give my vote to any of the ‘Big Five’, every one of them has a connection to the conflict and has a history.

Three of those parties were founded in the 1970s while the other two claim lineage to the days of Home Rule and Partition.

I question whether I can vote for any of them without that understanding of where they came from.

I’m glad that I’ve been able to read books and watch films on the Troubles to learn about what happened, I just hope that I can hear as many stories as possible from as many different perspectives.

Every family has their own story from the Troubles and it’s time our young people know what those stories mean for us and what they mean for our future.

Dermot Hamill is Chief Editor of Youth Voice NI, a blog designed to give young people a voice in politics