Expert’s guide to France’s most famous wines: ‘You can buy a bottle from €3 to €30,000’

Let’s start with a quick question: name any French wine-producing region. You said Bordeaux, didn’t you? No big surprise really, since Bordeaux is the beating heart of French wine, where more than 6,000 producers turn out around 600 million litres a year. If you’ve enjoyed any French wine at all, the chances are a glass of Bordeaux was in there somewhere.

The region is home to some of France’s most famous chateaux, like Latour, Margaux and Mouton Rothschild, whose finest bottles have often relieved collectors and connoisseurs of eye-watering sums of money. Yet for the casual drinker, navigating the intricacies of Bordeaux’s numerous wines can seem a daunting prospect. And maybe just a little too much effort when there’s an Australian shiraz demanding your attention in the off-licence.

However, Jane Anson believes Bordeaux is worth it. She’s a former journalist and travel writer who has been living in the region for the last 20 years and is widely acclaimed as one of the world’s foremost experts on its wines. Jane has devoted much of her time there to writing and researching Inside Bordeaux, an in-depth study published in 2020 and hailed by French daily Le Figaro as ‘the Bordeaux bible’. The fact that it runs to more than 700 pages gives some idea of the huge variety of wine production in this relatively small corner of southwest France.

Jane was in Belfast this week to host a tasting for the Northern Ireland Wine and Spirit Institute and took time out to chat to me in advance of her visit. Her genuine enthusiasm for Bordeaux and its wines is evident from the outset. “There’s 2,000 years of wine history here,” she says. “Bordeaux is a port city that looks across the Atlantic, its wines are sold in 180 countries. Trade here has always been affected by world events, from the French Revolution to the war in Ukraine. You can learn a lot about the history of Europe through the prism of Bordeaux.”

The region is made up of more than 60 appellations, protected geographical areas where the grapes are grown. These are clustered around the Gironde estuary, and along the Dordogne and Garonne rivers that flow into it, forming two main groups, known as left bank and right bank appellations.

On any bottle of Bordeaux wine, it’s the name of the producer and the appellation that you’ll see on the label rather than the variety of grapes used to make it. New World wine labels usually display the grape variety prominently, but in France, the appellation takes precedence, so while many Bordeaux wines are a predominantly merlot blend, you’re unlikely to see that anywhere on the bottle.

“Possibly that doesn’t help,” admits Jane. “But choosing wine according to a favourite grape variety may not always be helpful either. A merlot from, say, Chile may not be the same as a merlot from other parts of the world.”

Jane has three tips for anyone looking to dip their toe into Bordeaux. Firstly, she says, get to know the names of a couple of producers who make wine that you like. “Price is a reasonably accurate guide. You can buy a bottle anywhere from three euro to €30,000. Try to spend upwards of €10. Look for a big-name wine producer that you would pay a lot for, and then find a less expensive bottle from the same family. It’s an affordable way in.”

Secondly, Jane suggests checking out various vintages. A vintage is the year a wine’s grapes were harvested and changes in growing conditions can result in dramatic variations from one year to the next, as well as from one wine-maker to another, so it’s worth investigating which years have been good for your chosen producers. Jane likens the comparison of different vintages to the ATP tennis rankings: “It’s slightly different each year, one producer might be more successful than others.”

Some vintages can be kept for decades, and real expertise is needed to know which ones will keep improving. “Ageing is half the magic of wine,” says Jane. “Tannins in grape skins, pips and even the barrels will soften over time and the wine will be much more harmonious as a result.”

The final tip is to get to know the wine-producing location in Bordeaux that suits your taste. “As a broad rule, if you’re seeking elegant wines, go for left bank wines; if you prefer a fruity wine with body, go for right bank,” advises Jane. Left bank wines include names like Margaux, Médoc and Pauillac, while on the right bank there’s St-Emilion, Pomerol and Pétrus.

Most importantly, she says: “Have fun trying things out — the best way to find what you like is to pull the cork and taste it.”

Possibly the most fun she ever had during her wine tasting career was when she was invited to sample a bottle of Château Pétrus 2000 that spent 14 months orbiting the earth on the International Space Station to see if whirling around in space had improved it. “The wine did taste more evolved than the Petrus that remained on Earth,” says Jane. “I honestly could tell the difference. It was just one of those moments when I just thought ‘wow’ — it was very special.”

Perhaps now she might have encouraged you to go in search of your own Bordeaux ‘wow’ moment.

THREE BORDEAUX WINES TO TRY – CHOSEN BY PATRICIA MAGINN

CHÂTEAU HAUT CANTELOUP

Château Haut-Canteloup is located in the heart of the Médoc, on the left bank of the Gironde estuary. Owner Rémi Lacombe is a former cereal farmer who has spent the last 30 years building up a 120-hectare vineyard, spread across six châteaux. His wines are characterised by the roundness of merlot grapes with ripe tannins from cabernet sauvignon and fresh menthol shades from cabernet franc. RRP £16, available from The Crafty Vintner, Belfast; The Vineyard, Belfast; Donard Wines, Newcastle; KWM, Kilkeel; Fairley’s Wines, Coleraine.

CHÂTEAU LES MILLAUX

Owned by the Bellot family since 1925, Château les Millaux lies to the north of the highly-regarded Bordeaux appellations of Fronsac and Lalande de Pomerol, producing right bank wines that are very fruity and supple. Tropical fruit and red fruit aromas come to the fore in a complex nose while in the mouth the wine is plump and smooth, galvanised by a subtle freshness. RRP £10, available from Fairley’s Wines, Coleraine; The Crafty Vintner, Belfast; First and Last, Jonesborough; Emerson’s Wine Store, Armagh: Ice, Omagh.

LABASTIDE DAUZAC MARGAUX

This is the secondary wine from Château Dauzac, made from young vines or plots that do not go into the Grand Vin of this Margaux-classified growth. Produced on the left bank of the Gironde in Château Dauzac’s renovated cellars with the same care and attention as its older brother, this deep ruby-red wine has a powerful nose of red fruit and is smooth and velvety on the palate. RRP £30, available from Donard Wines, Newcastle; Fairley’s Wines, Coleraine; The Vineyard, Belfast; KWM, Kilkeel; The Crafty Vintner, Belfast; First and Last, Jonesborough.

www.janeanson.com