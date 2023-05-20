First IVF baby opens state of the art fertility clinic in Belfast

History-maker Louise Brown calls for more support for couples struggling to conceive

Louise Brown’s birth in July 1978 marked a significant breakthrough in assisted reproductive technology.

Speaking at the opening of In-OVO Fertility Clinic in east Belfast, Ms Brown said she hoped IVF would one day be made available to everyone who needs it.

“IVF gave my parents a family, it gave them grandchildren, it gave them a son-in-law, and it’s incredible to think how many more families have been created since my birth,” she added.

Ms Brown’s arrival into the world, thanks to IVF pioneers Patrick Steptoe and Robert Edwards, was a turning point in the treatment of infertility.

Speaking about her mum’s experience, Ms Brown, who travelled from her home in Bristol for the opening event, said: “In my mum’s case, there was one egg and no injections.

“I think there had been more than 100 other unsuccessful attempts before as well.

“I was born slightly before my due date because my mum developed what is now called pre-eclampsia, and in those days women were knocked out for a Caesarean section.

“It meant the whole world knew my name before my mum even held me. In fact, no one even knows where my name comes from.

“I thought it was a joke when I was younger, but it’s true — Mum didn’t know where it came from. It just turned up in the news.

“When I was going to start school, my parents showed me the video of me being born, which wasn’t particularly pleasant because it was a C-section so there was blood and mucous.

“They just explained that I had been born a bit differently.

“They wanted to explain something about the IVF because they knew the other kids might say something.

“Then I remember when we were doing sex education in school, I was in all the textbooks, which all my friends thought was really funny.

“I didn’t think much of it until I got a bit older and really understood what it all meant.”

Ms Brown travels the world as an ambassador, working to help raise awareness of fertility treatments and the developments in the science.

The In-OVO facility is the most advanced fertility centre in Northern Ireland, the first Embryoscope Flex clinic in Europe and the only one available in the whole of Ireland.

The device is equipped with micro-cameras that enable the biologist to monitor the development of every embryo without disturbing or changing the temperature and protective atmosphere inside the incubator.

A monitored and stable incubation is known to greatly improve IVF success rates.

“Since the doctors who created me and my mum and dad have all passed away, I have travelled all over the world, visiting four continents as an IVF ambassador,” Ms Brown said.

“There are now incredible treatments available and well over 10 million babies that have been born through assisted reproductive technology.

“I’m not a scientist, but I know my mum would be amazed at what doctors can do now to help people who want a baby.”

Dr Efstathios Diakos, the medical director at the In-OVO Fertility Clinic, worked for several years at Bourn Hall in Cambridgeshire, the world’s first IVF clinic, which was set up by Dr Steptoe and Dr Edwards.

“Louise’s birth was a symbol of hope for people facing infertility problems all over the world, so we are excited to welcome her to Northern Ireland and show her how the technology has advanced,” he said.

“We have invested in the latest technology so that we give people who come here the best chance possible of having a baby.”

Ms Brown said: “My mum and dad weren’t very well off when they met, and I think that’s why they were chosen for the IVF, because the doctors wanted ordinary people to have a chance to have a baby.

“That was so important to them. They wanted IVF to be open to everyone, and I believe that too.”

The In-OVO Fertility Clinic provides a range of services, including intrauterine insemination, ICSI treatments, egg, sperm and embryo freezing, and egg and sperm donation.

It also offers male and female fertility investigations, as well as tests to investigate the causes of recurrent miscarriages and failed implantation.

There is an emphasis at the clinic on providing as much support as necessary to patients throughout their journey.

Ms Brown said: “I think that is so important. I’m sure there was nothing for my mum, and when you think of the hundred or so failed attempts before me, I’m sure there was no support for them, which must have been really tough.”