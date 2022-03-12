Foyle Down Syndrome Trust’s Waste Warriors: ‘The sky’s the limit for our young people’

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust’s Waste Warriors talk to Catriona Doherty about their new environmental initiative, making a difference in the local community, and their hopes for the future

All hopes of litter picking abandoned — the Waste Warriors huddled together for a group photo outside instead, as the rain poured down. A sudden gust of wind picked up a bin, emptying its contents everywhere. Amid shrieks of laugher and giggles, the group immediately jumped into action with their litter pickers, attempting to recapture the bin’s contents together.

Eve and the Waste Warriors

The sense of fun, friendship and camaraderie between group and staff members, Sue McElwee and Amanda McLaughlin, was palpable. Once warmly indoors again, the participants spoke about their reasons for joining the group and ‘fun and friendship’ was a recurrent theme.

For animal lover Cathy Coyle it’s important to her that she plays her part in cleaning up the local area, not only for environmental reasons, but also because of the impact this has on living creatures. “It’s important to make sure everything is all clean and tidy, as it’s saving our planet and saving our environment from dirt and pollution,” Cathy says. “And it’s not good for animals as well, and sea animals too.”

The 29-year-old recently adopted a Yorkie, a rescue dog who was “just skin and bone” when she got him, before turning things around.

Cathy’s altruistic attitude is shared by felow Waste Warrior (and extremely talented fiddle-player) Conor Collins. The 23-year-old says: “I like to take part for the people of the community to save the world. We are working together to pick up the rubbish that other people have thrown on the road.” Conor shared his comments via a Zoom call, along with Lisa Cregan (34) and Laura Duddy (33). Lisa says it’s the teamwork aspect that she enjoys most and working alongside her peers to do something practical within the local community to help “the area to be nice and tidy”.

Laura says she enjoys learning about recycling and spending time with her friends on this community project.

Alison Smyth

Eve McIvor (22) points out that many people choose to leave their litter lying outside and simply says: “it’s not good enough”. Prior to joining Waste Warriors, Eve was a keen recycler as it was something that her family did at home, however now she will often do the recycling for her parents as she enjoys it.

Emma Diver (34) spoke about her love of outdoor learning and explained how the group work together to separate plastic bottles, papers, packaging, and other materials for recycling.

Lauren Corbett (21), Declan Feeney (28), Ryan Kennedy (26), Alison Smyth (26), and Jill McCallion (30) say they enjoy working together in a group of “amazing people” and “having fun together”. Liam Craig (29) adds: “The Waste Warriors are there for me and I’m there for them too.”

‘We actually do change lives’

From being there when a child takes their very first steps, to watching young people establish and manage their own printing company, and challenging misguided stereotypes about people with Down’s syndrome, it’s unsurprising that Christopher Cooper (37, left), loves being a manager at FDST and says the job satisfaction connected with his role is like no other.

“Within our work we actually do change people’s lives, and just seeing that on a day-to-day basis and seeing the feedback from our young people and our parents… it’s incredible,” Christopher says. “I’ve had parents come to me and say that they were told when their child was born, they would never be able to walk, never be able to talk, or never be able to do what other children do, things like ride a bike. We’re teaching their children to talk, we’re teaching their children to walk, and we’re teaching their children to ride bikes.”

And that’s only the beginning for the young people with Down’s syndrome who attend FDST, add skydiving and driving 4x4 jeeps to the mix and they really are doing “all things that people said they would never ever do” and a lot more besides. Christopher, who is from Londonderry, adds: “The sky is the limit for our young people and that’s what makes our project really exciting.”

Eve McGivor

Established in 1995 by a group of local parents who believed that more could and should be done to support, nurture and empower children with Down’s syndrome, FDST is now its 26th year.

Christopher joined the organisation over eight and a half years ago as a social and personal development officer and was promoted to manager in 2019.

The ethos of the organisation is to ‘support and empower children and young people with Down’s syndrome from birth to adulthood, to lead full, meaningful and productive lives and to help the reach their full potential, ensuring they take and enjoy their rightful place in community’.

With that in mind, the team at FDST organise and deliver numerous bespoke projects, including one-to-one education, music therapy, the healthy hearts and minds programme, a social enterprise printing project, speech and language therapy, initiatives to support parents and siblings, and the Project 21 day opportunities service that incorporates everything from day trips to positive mental health offerings, work placements, cookery programmes and outdoor learning. On-site facilities include a sensory room, fully equipped kitchen, and an outdoor classroom, two indoor classrooms, a bespoke music therapy room, learning space and a fully equipped social enterprise room.

“We try and design our projects around the needs and wants of our young people, and the Waste Warriors came about from our cookery project,” Christopher says.

“We were walking to the shop to get ingredients, and they noticed there was rubbish all about the place and they said we can do something about this. So, we started doing litter picking, and then we needed to started recycling, and again this was all driven by the young people. Because they came up with that project, they are more willing to buy into it.

“Even today it was raining out there and they were still keen to go out and get stuck in and get involved. It’s the fact that they’ve came up with that project, it means they have ownership of it. It’s about them and it’s for them.

“Waste Warriors has been going now for about nine weeks. We’ve been linking in with local schools to try and enhance the project, to have a bigger impact. The new element of linking in with schools, it just gets that message out there, but it also breaks down barriers. It sees our young people working with other young people in mainstream schools, and potentially educate them ‘what is a waste warrior’ and try and make a small difference and do what they can within their communities.

“We’re also linking in with Riverwatch, they have an area just down along the river. We’re trying to adopt down there, so we would then maintain that area and look after that. Riverwatch have an education officer, they would link in with local schools, so we would tie in with that as well.”

Waste Warriors is just one of many initiatives on the go and Down Right Crafty is another huge success. It’s a social enterprise printing company whereby young people design, create, produce and sell their very own brand of crafts and cards to families, friends and the wider community. Gesturing towards a stack of T-shirts with an assortment of personalised hen party messages emblazoned on them, staff T-shirts, and one that reads, ‘Love is in the air but so is Covid’, Christopher is proud of the products made on site.

“We make coasters, leaflets, birthday cards, wedding cards and wedding favours. Looking around this room, there this is a £10,000 printer, we’ve got a vinyl press, a lamination printer there, a heat press, a mug press… it’s fantastic.

“At the minute it’s a social enterprise model but we’re hoping that we can turn it into a business, a viable business, where the young people are paid to do the project.

“Our young people do everything, if someone rings an order in and they want black T-shirts, our young people have to source those T-shirts first, if they are getting yellow or pink vinyl, they have to source that.

“They have to do everything from start to finish, it’s what’s going to make them employable, not only here, but they can take those bespoke skills somewhere else then too.”

Another popular project at FDST, is a music therapy offering. Led by a qualified and HCPC registered music therapist, the sessions offer participants an emotionally supportive, child friendly and therapeutic environment in which to explore, learn and play a plethora of musical instruments, including gathering drums, glockenspiels, hand bells, maracas, guitars, tambourines and cabasas.

“You tend to find with some of our younger children it can take a bit longer to get verbal communication, so music therapy lends itself well because there is so much opportunity for non-verbal communication,” Christopher says.

“There’s so much imitation, taking turns, and opportunity for communication even though it’s not verbal, the child then has still got the capacity to express themselves. We’ve had children take their first steps in that session. We’ve had children say their first words, and it’s just been fantastic — a really good addition to our project.”

During the past year, FDST implemented a new speech and language therapy programme that includes one-to-one and group sessions with a user-led and child-centred approach.

“All of our children and young people throughout, from our youngest child to our oldest adult, can avail of speech and language therapy, and each person receives at least a 12-week block per year,” Christopher says.

“It means that our young people have that opportunity to express themselves, communicate, make choices, and express how they are feeling if they are happy, or if they are unsure, or if they are sick, and get all that emotional side across as well. The speech and language therapy has only been here for a year but the feedback from our parents has been really positive.”

Christopher has encountered misconceptions about people with Down’s syndrome, he says: “One of the most common misconceptions for me is they are all the same. It’s like saying that everybody else is the same.

“Every single one of our children and young people have completely different personalities, completely different likes, hopes, dreams, aspirations — they are individuals in their own right. A lot of people just think because they have Down’s syndrome, they are all the same. From working with our young people, you wouldn’t have to be here a day to realise that’s not the case. I suppose the other thing then is, people assume they are always happy. Most of our young people do have a good outlook in life, but they still have their ups and downs, and angriness and stubbornness that everybody else has, I know that people say they are quite happy and huggy people, but those are stereotypes that we would try and get away from if possible.”

Christopher is extremely grateful for the “incredible support” of FDST parents, the local community, and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, who selected Foyle Down Syndrome Trust as the official charity for his year in office and “promotes FDST at every opportunity”.

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust has received over £1 million from The National Lottery Community Fund since 2016 to run their Healthy Hearts and Minds Project, which provides activities for young people aged 8-25 with Down Syndrome living in the Derry and Strabane and Causeway Coast and Glens council areas.

‘I see the positive impact of outdoor learning first-hand’

Outdoor Education Officer, Amanda McLaughlin (36, above), delivers the Waste Warriors programme as part of the Outdoor Learning Programme. Amanda who is originally from Donegal and now lives in Claudy, is passionate about the work that she does because she sees first-hand the difference it makes.

“I work as part of a team to motivate, engage and support young people with Down’s syndrome to participate in and enjoy outdoor learning and development activities,” Amanda says.

“Our Outdoor Learning Programme aims to improve the health and well-being, physical development, and greater environmental awareness for our young people with Down Syndrome. In order to achieve this, we have a range of activities such as The Green Gym Programme, Nature Detectives, Plant and Bug Lifecycles, Muddy Pursuits, The Bug Detectives, Arts and Crafts, and many more.

“During the Waste Warriors programme, the group sorted litter into the correct bins, carried out a composting workshop with Derry City and Strabane District Council, they visited Ethical Weigh — a zero-waste shop where they learned a new way to shop sustainably, and carried out litter picks in our local community.

“The Waste Warriors participants have now more of an awareness and understanding of how they can play their part in protecting the environment and have set an example to their local community by taking part in litter picks, recycling properly and shopping more sustainably.

“Seeing the positive impact the outdoors has had on our young people lives, gives me great pride in the work that I do. Outdoor learning can benefit individuals in so many ways and I have noticed a positive change in our young people’s physical health and well-being, motivation, and an increase of knowledge and understanding of the world around them.”

For more from FDST, see foyledownsyndrometrust.org or @foyledownsyndrometrust on Facebook