Freakishly good Halloween treats – barmbrack parfait pots, ghostly peanut butter squares and an autumnal tart
Get into the fright night spirit with these spooktacularly fun dishes
Donal Skehan
Halloween has always been a big event in our house and it typically begins with baking barmbrack. This year was the first time our two little boys got involved in the process, and they were mesmerised by the idea that you could bake a ring into the batter, and even more surprised when it turned up in one of their slices when we ate it.