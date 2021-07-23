From Salto gym Lisburn, to Ballycastle’s cliffs and Bangor’s Thunder park: Meet NI athletes inspired by Olympic spirit
While Olympic disciplines such as swimming, athletics and gymnastics dominate coverage, each year lesser known activities are making the cut. Stephanie Bell meets Northern Irish athletes pursuing future success in three of the more unusual yet thrilling sports
Stephanie Bell
All eyes will be on Tokyo this weekend as 11,500 of the world’s best sportsmen and women take centre stage in the 2020 Olympic Games.