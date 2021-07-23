From Salto gym Lisburn, to Ballycastle’s cliffs and Bangor’s Thunder park: Meet NI athletes inspired by Olympic spirit

While Olympic disciplines such as swimming, athletics and gymnastics dominate coverage, each year lesser known activities are making the cut. Stephanie Bell meets Northern Irish athletes pursuing future success in three of the more unusual yet thrilling sports

Rob Hunter, Sport Climber

Stephanie Bell Fri 23 Jul 2021 at 11:47