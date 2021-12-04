Full body MOT showed ‘quite high’ BMI but it doesn’t reflect my full health picture

I recently had the opportunity to go for a health check — in this case the full MOT, complete with whole body scan, blood tests, lung function and heart tests. Being, touch wood, generally quite healthy, I had never received one before so I was eager to hear what might be presented.

At the appointment, the doctor checked my heart, my thankfully Covid-free lungs and attached electrodes to my chest before asking me to stand on a scale so that my weight could be measured. Afterwards, the doctor ran through a questionnaire I had filled out before the appointment before moving on to the next topic — my BMI.

He told me that my BMI was quite high and that I should consider eating healthily and engaging in light exercise two or three times a week to get my weight under control.

“I know it’s difficult with the pressures of work but there are some steps you can take,” he said sympathetically.

I nodded and smiled, having attended this rodeo before. But maybe this was the wrong approach.

I’ve met plenty of doctors who rely on the BMI to define weight. Devised by the Belgian statistician Adolphe Quetelet, it’s been used for more than 100 years. It’s a simple system: weight in kilograms is divided by height in metres squared — someone with a BMI of less than 18.5 is considered underweight, between 18.5 and 24.9 is “normal”, 25 to 29.9 is “overweight” and 30 or greater is clinically obese.

I’m not a scientist and would never claim to have the expertise of one but some say the measurement’s downfall is that it does not take into account body composition.

In its most basic form, BMI gives a number that then fits on a scale, concluding whether someone is underweight, a healthy weight, overweight or obese.

Falling firmly — and apparently, heavily — into the latter end of those categories, the message I took away from my appointment is that this was cause for concern.

The recommendations were simple but perhaps my response should have been that evaluating the past 29 years of my life, I am actually at a very happy and healthy stage where I am taking better care of my body than I have in a long time.

I go to the gym and push myself to the point of exertion at least three times a week and usually four or five. Pasta is my favourite food and I also regularly eat salad, soup and vegetables.

I do my best not to snack outside of meals and leave treats to the weekend — which is admittedly challenging in the run-up to Christmas but I do my best.

When I engage in it, I enjoy exercise but rather than losing weight, the reason I do it is to improve my mental health, often clearing my head before or after work with a run on the treadmill or a weight-lifting class to make me calm and relaxed thanks to those post-gym endorphins.

My BMI is high now but it wasn’t always this way. In my late teens and early twenties I was obviously thinner and while I didn’t eat as much, there were plenty of other activities I engaged in to excess — spending all night (and sometimes the day) binge drinking, not getting enough sleep and clubbing until the early hours.

I was thinner but I was unhappy and self-destructive. But by the BMI unit of measurement, I was far healthier than I am now.

A few years later, I was participating in a popular weightloss programme and on my first diet, learned than I could drop seven pounds in a week by simply not eating carbs and under-eating in almost every other category.

Hungry but gradually becoming thinner, I lost several stone over the time I was in that programme but as soon as I tried to eat more normally, I put back on all the weight I’d lost.

One of the criticisms of BMI is that it would class some people who are extremely fit in the overweight or obese categories because of the different weights of muscle and fat.

I would never claim my BMI is too high because I’m too muscle-bound — and no one who met me would ever think that is the case — but it shows yet another flaw of this very outdated system.

I avoid weighing myself because I find the figure doesn’t serve me, leading to endless comparisons with the weights of other people, fixating on the arbitrary figures it throws up and leading to worrying about how I can reduce it to be seen as more acceptable in society’s eyes.

I’ll probably always be overweight in the eyes of a doctor and maybe one day I’ll reach the stage where it doesn’t worry me so much.

But for now, it would be nice if it didn’t worry the medical profession so much.