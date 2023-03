Get ready for a packed 2022: books to film, theatre to sports

From delayed blockbuster movie releases to award winning musicals and international sporting events, 2022 is shaping up to be an exciting year. If life finally gets back on track as we all hope it will, here is our short guide to just some of what we can look forward to in the year ahead

Peter Dinklage as Cyrano

Stephanie Bell Sat 1 Jan 2022 at 01:00