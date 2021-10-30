Glow-in-the-dark drinks, spectacular fizzes and home-made eyeballs… Halloween in the mad scientist’s lab

Ah, Halloween — that wonderful time of year when every newspaper in the land dusts off the word ‘spooktacular’ for its annual outing, when bonfires are lit and sparklers go sparkling and kids who call at the door in fancy dress are sent happily on their way with a handful of Haribo. When tradition demands you drape the young ones in old bedsheets and troop the family out into the chilly back garden to toast marshmallows on a crackling fire while uncle Jim tries vainly to ignite the dodgy Chinese fireworks he got from a bloke who knows a bloke.