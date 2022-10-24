Halloween haters: Why some people dread October 31st every year

For some, Halloween is the best time of the year, for others, it’s a bunch of Hocus Pocus.

For many people, Halloween is more trick than treat. Yes, there are those who love it, but the pressure to have an inspired costume every year, the increasing Americanisation of the holiday, the waste it generates and the noise from your neighbour’s fireworks make it a date to dread rather than look forward to. If you find the whole thing frightful, you’re not alone.