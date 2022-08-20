Happy Glampers: Escape from it all at Slane’s Rock Farm

Glamping in Slane’s Rock Farm is a great way to escape from it all, writes Domhnall O’Donoghue

While receiving an introductory tour of Rock Farm — Slane’s delightful eco-friendly glamping site — I notice that one of the other guests, a girl, looks confused. It soon emerges that the fable, The Three Little Pigs, is to blame.

“The wolf will be able to blow it down,” she whispers to staff member Luciano Diez, who has just revealed that the main building — Limehouse Ecolodge — was partially constructed with straw.

Luciano, originally from Spain, assures the youngster that the additional materials used — clay plaster and lime — mean the lodge is as secure as any other building, and no wolf, no matter the power of his lungs, will damage it.

As the girl becomes distracted by real-life pigs and newborn calves on the surrounding farm, Luciano reveals how blessed he feels to be working and living with his family on Rock Farm. He explains that the site, spread across a mile of Meath’s fertile countryside, was founded in 2010 by Alex and Carina Conyngham — the current residents of the nearby Slane Castle, known for their superstar concerts.

“You’re surrounded by this stunning nature,” Luciano praises, guiding me across the lush meadows and past sycamore, oak, ash and chestnut trees, “but it’s also within easy reach of Belfast and Dublin.”

Since launching, it seems price-friendly Rock Farm has been an instant success with families, couples and wedding parties, all of whom have fallen for the unique charm of the yurts, bell tents and shepherd’s huts — as well as the wolf-proof Limehouse Ecolodge, ideal for groups. Over my two-night stay, I’m due to experience both a yurt with its thick waterproof canvas and the Swallow’s Nest, a cosy strawbale cabin.

“Our guests love the slow pace,” Luciano remarks, “it’s perfect for switching off and escaping from it all.”

MYSTIC RIVER

That’s not to say that every activity at Rock Farm is leisurely. That afternoon, the charismatic David Buckley — who also runs the company, Boyne Voyage — takes me kayaking on the Boyne. After navigating some tricky weirs, I learn about the diverse wildlife frequenting the river — underneath and above — including trout, salmon, dragonflies, swallows and swifts.

Domhnall kayaking on the River Boyne

David, from Drogheda, is determined to encourage the responsible use of the Boyne.

“More people are now enjoying the water – especially since the pandemic. There’s nowhere I prefer being than on the river with my son or other outdoor enthusiasts.”

As we glide across the still surface, the sun shining on our faces, I can understand why.

NEW FRIENDS

At the heart of any stay at Rock Farm is meeting other guests at the communal facilities, including the hot tub and natural outdoor pool, bestrewn with lily pods. However, it’s in the kitchen, Le Shack — and by the outdoor BBQs and clay pizza oven — where friendships are truly formed.

While preparing my pizza using a pack available to guests, I meet a beautiful family from Belfast — theatre-maker Caoileann Curry-Thompson, her writer husband Sam and their three children, Oisín, Odhrán and Sadhbh. Before the mozzarella can melt, we’re setting the world to rights and listing our many mutual friends.

Pizza making

“Rock Farm gets a big thumbs up from all of us,” Sam tells me. “The setting makes it easy for both grown-ups and children to relax and unplug for a few days.”

He adds: “The kids are happy to spend the whole time at the campsite, playing with the children staying in the other tents, swimming in the natural pool, talking to the pigs in the neighbouring field and telling spooky campfire stories!”

If ghost stories are being told that night, I don’t hear them — before my head even touches the pillow in my yurt’s cloud-like bed, I fall deep into a slumber.

FARMER’S MARKET

The former haybarn hosts a farmers’ market every Thursday, welcoming guests and the public. The following morning, I’m introduced to the producers behind the Slane Food Circle — crafters of modern food and drink using the Boyne Valley’s ancient methods.

In addition to Rock Farm’s organic meat and vegetables and Newgrange Gold rapeseed oil, I sample charcuterie from the Wooded Pig, a sustainable farm near the Hill of Tara, along with goat’s cheese from another farm, Mullagha, that dates to 1510.

While not nearly as old, the award-winning Cider Mill, established this century, provides me with a delicious beverage — their naturally sparkling keeved cider, Cockagee.

Farmers' markets

“Initially, the cidery started as a hobby,” says Fiona Jenkinson, who runs the sweet-tasting business with her husband, Mark, in nearby Stackallan. “When the recession happened, we’d to turn it into our full-time business. We haven’t looked back since.”

At another stall, I meet Aoife Coogan from Mellifont. Following the death of her child, Charlie, she honoured him by fulfilling an ambition to open a company specialising in sustainable, locally produced products, including beeswax wraps.

“My partner built a workshop overlooking fields using reclaimed materials,” Aoife tells me, adding that her company’s success is particularly gratifying because she feels her late son is a constant presence and support.

BEYOND ROCK FARM

Beyond Rock Farm, there are plenty of activities to enjoy — from Newgrange to the Francis Ledwidge Museum, housed in the war poet’s childhood cottage. I tour the newly launched Slane Distillery, opposite the castle in the restored 18th-century stable yard.

A joint venture between the Conynghams and Brown-Forman of Jack Daniel’s fame, this multi-million-pound distillery is dedicated to lowering carbon footprint and encouraging biodiversity and sustainability. For instance, they recently planted 14,000 trees beside their barley production fields.

After learning about their triple-casked ageing process, I sample their aromatic, golden elixir in the former horse stalls, now inventively reimagined as a bar. It’s clear that the pace in the Boyne Valley is more of a canter than a gallop — to paraphrase Luciano, the perfect place to escape from it all.

FACT BOX

A two-night stay in a yurt starts from €210 for 2 adults and 2 children. A one-night stay in the Swallow’s Nest starts from €90 for 2 adults. Visit rockfarmslane.ie