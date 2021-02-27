How I miss the little things like cooing over a new baby in these testing times

Our house was a hive of activity all this week. Not only were my three children working away, doing their school work at home, with varying degrees of self-regulation and motivation, but I also had my nose to the grindstone, preparing to tackle the latest exams for my part-time degree. Revising does not come naturally to me. I'm one of those people who can stare at a page, reading and re-reading the information on it for an hour, before the words actually start to seep into my brain.