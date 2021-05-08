How to create the perfect lobster roll

This week, Paula McIntyre creates the perfect lobster roll, ideal for summer dining

Back in the 1980s I went to Johnson & Wales culinary school on the east coast of America in Rhode Island. The university had one inn and five working restaurants and while I was there they opened a specialist local seafood restaurant/wine bar.

I was assigned to work there and it was a huge hit from the start. One of the best sellers was a classic New England lobster roll and looking back I'm convinced that I cooked at least a thousand of these majestic shellfish during my tenure there. Lobster meat was cooked to order, shelled, chopped and then simply tossed in lemon mayonnaise with some celery and chive added.

The mixture was served in a soft bun and this rustic delicacy quickly became the number one customer choice throughout the summer. It may have taken a while but they are now very popular here and they are also an excellent way of serving our beautiful local lobster.

You could serve the lobsters in a ready baked brioche bun but I've added a recipe if you feel inclined to make your own. In the recipe I've also included the USPCA guidelines for cooking lobster. The recipe works equally as well with cooked prawn or crab meat.

You can buy strawberries all year round but naturally when they're not in season the fruit can be insipid and not very pleasant. It's best to wait until the local crop becomes available and that time is now.

Sweet new season strawberries really only need a dollop of cream but for something a bit different you could try them with a baked yoghurt. Clandeboye Estate yoghurt is produced outside Bangor using milk from Jersey cows. Elderflowers are starting to appear on the hedgerows.

Every year I make a cordial to capture their floral essence. Dissolve 450g of sugar into a litre of boiling water. Add 2 lemons sliced thinly and 25g citric acid. Add about 15 washed heads of elderflower, cover and leave for 24 hours. Strain through muslin and then bottle.

A warning though - remember to store in the fridge after opening. I opened a bottle a couple of years ago and put it back into my drinks cupboard.

A month later I came home to find it had naturally fermented, blown its top and the door from the cabinet too. I did it so you don't have to! I've used a toot of the cordial in a shortcake to accompany the baked yoghurt and strawberries. It adds a lovely crunch to the rich yoghurt and fragrant berries.

Lobster salad

What you'll need

For the mayonnaise

Juice and zest 1 lemon

1 egg yolk

1 tsp Dijon mustard

250ml light oil (I use Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil for this)

Method

Whisk the lemon zest, juice, egg yolk and mustard together for a minute. While still whisking slowly add the oil in a steady stream until fully incorporated. Season with salt.

For the salad

1 x 1kg approximately live lobster

2 large sticks celery, finely diced

4 scallions, finely chopped

2 tbsp chopped chives

Method

Place lobster in freezer for 20 minutes. Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil and add the lobster straight from the freezer. Cook for 10 minutes then plunge into iced water. Remove the claws. Crack with a rolling pin and remove all the meat. The meat from the smaller parts of claw can be removed with the back of a teaspoon.

Crack the body and remove the meat. Chop the meat. Mix in the celery, scallions and chives. Add enough mayonnaise to coat the lobster. Split the rolls and fill with the lobster.

Time: 2 hours

makes : 12 snack sized rolls

What you'll need

160ml whole milk

1½ tsp dried yeast

5 egg yolks, at room temperature, lightly beaten

375g plain flour

20g castor sugar

150g butter, diced and at room temperature (Abernethy Smoked Butter works well here)

Method

Warm milk in a small saucepan over low heat until lukewarm. Combine yeast and half the milk in a bowl, stirring to dissolve. Stand in a warm place until foamy (8-10 minutes).Whisk remaining milk with egg yolks in a bowl and set aside.

Mix flour, sugar and a pinch of salt in the bowl of an electric mixer, fitted with a dough hook, until combined. Make a well in the centre, add yeast mixture and yolk mixture. Beat on medium speed until a smooth dough forms (4-5 minutes). While mixing, gradually add one-third of butter at a time, beat until dough is elastic and pulls away from sides of bowl (8-10 minutes). Transfer to a lightly buttered bowl, cover and stand until doubled in size (1½-2 hours).

Knock back dough and knead on a lightly floured surface until smooth. Divide into 12 equal sized pieces and roll out each into a ball. Place on a floured baking tray and leave to double in size - about an hour. Brush the tops with an egg yolk and bake in an 180°C oven for about 20 minutes.

Cool on a wire rack.