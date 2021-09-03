In Dublin’s fair city: Former resident gets tourist treatment

After living there for 18 years, Aine Toner returned for a 48-hour visit, this time as a tourist

For almost half my life, Dublin was a second home: it was where I attended university, got my first post-university journalism job, and where I returned for close to 14 years to work in a company immediately prior to the Belfast Telegraph. As a student, we would walk through the city, everything new and ready to be experienced — but we rarely did any touristy things.