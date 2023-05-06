King Charles’ coronation day: Meet Ballynahinch bugler hitting the right royal notes

This morning, a specially commissioned bugle fanfare will ring out from the grounds of Hillsborough Castle as part of the nationwide celebrations to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The composer and bugler is a man from Ballynahinch who has a long and proud association with the Hillsborough Fort Guard.

A former member of the Royal Irish Regiment, Andrew Carlisle has been in post since 2006 and has previously played a prominent role in the Diamond and Platinum Jubilees, the Proclamation of Charles III and the King’s first official visit to Royal Hillsborough.

For the Platinum Jubilee, he also had the honour of composing bugle music that signalled the lighting of the beacons across the Commonwealth, and last year, individual pieces for the proclamation of the Queen’s death and the announcement of the new King at Hillsborough Castle.

Andrew is engaged to play a royal salute to announce the arrival of royal visits to Hillsborough.

One of only two private ceremonial units left in Europe, he and his fellow fort warders also guide walking tours around the historic village and periodically conduct the centuries-old Ceremony of the Keys, which is the ceremonial posting of sentries and locking of the gates to secure the Royal Fort of Hillsborough for the night.

“It’s an incredible honour to be the ceremonial Bugler of the Hillsborough Fort Guard,” he says.

“It’s the smallest and oldest private regiment still in existence and was created in 1660 by Charles II. The guard consists of 20 people, as detailed in the Royal Warrant. Being part of it gives me a huge sense of history and it’s great to know that I’m helping to keep this 350-year-old tradition alive.”

Music has played a major part in Andrew’s life since he was a young boy.

“One of my fondest memories is when I was four years old listening to my dad play the accordion and my granda teaching me how to drum on the tiled hearth of his fireplace.”

These early drumming lessons led to band membership, which in time resulted in performances at the Royal Albert Hall in London, the Milwaukee Irish Festival in America, the Bridge over the River Kwai in Thailand, the Ballynahinch War Memorial and sounding his composition at the State Entrance of Hillsborough Castle to herald the Proclamation of the new King.

He remains grounded and says that his motivation has always been to just enjoy the moment.

“I have been fortunate enough to have taken part in many memorable ceremonies, events and services over the years.

“Some were very humbling, low key and poignant. Others were high profile and conducted under the glare of the world’s media. Each holds its own special memory.”

Andrew admits that it’s a challenging instrument to play. There are no valves, so hitting the right notes depends on the perfect positioning of lips and careful control of the amount of air going through the mouthpiece.

He adds: “The role of a bugler is a solitary one with nowhere to hide if it goes wrong, which it sometimes does.

“Being too warm, too cold, and having a dry mouth or dry lips are some factors which can influence the sound that emanates from the bugle.’’

He feels blessed to have a very supportive and tolerant panel of critics at home — Stephanie, his wife of 23 years and daughters Hannah (20) and Ruby (17), saying: “You can always rely on an honest appraisal even if it’s a reference to a couple of split notes.”

In between musical performances and ceremonial duties, he enjoys showing people around Royal Hillsborough.

The village is steeped in history and as a warder of the Hillsborough Fort Guard, he relishes the opportunity to pass on his considerable local and military knowledge about a place that he thinks of as unique.

The rejuvenation of the Hillsborough Fort Guard in 2021 saw the warranting of a further six warders allowing for increased awareness of the historical significance of this tradition in the village.

Members of the Guard are volunteers, willing to give their time and talents to preserve tradition for tourists and locals.

The Hillsborough Fort Guard is also part of the Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira initiative. The programme integrates local businesses with tourism providers creating combined visitor experiences and itineraries to drive tourism and provide experiences to showcase what these areas have to offer.

Andrew has had a lifelong interest in bands and military history. Outside of work, his taste in music varies and includes classical, rock, traditional and modern — everything from Strauss to Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Irish Rovers and Jerry Lee Lewis. While he has played in a variety of silver, folk, accordion and ceilidh bands, the bugle will always have a special place in his heart.

“I was proud to be given the opportunity to perform with what I believe to be the finest military ensemble ever,” Andrew says.

“I began playing the bugle in adulthood and through my service have played with some of the most talented musicians in the country.’’

Up until 2007, the band, bugles, pipes and drums of the Royal Irish Regiment was comprised of a group of regular, home service full-time and part-time members who worked to produce a unique spectacle of colour and sound in performance. Since 2007, the musical traditions of the Royal Irish Regiment have been entrusted to the Army Reserves.

Andrew considers his role on coronation day as the pinnacle of his musical and military career, adding: “It’s an absolute honour to be asked to participate in events marking the coronation of the King. The Hillsborough Fort Guard will be on parade at Hillsborough Castle in support of 38 (Irish) Brigade and 206 (Ulster) Battery Royal Artillery who will be firing a salute to mark this significant occasion.”

Later in the day, to announce the firing of the feu de joie, a salute fired by soldiers in succession along the ranks to make a continuous sound, he will be sounding his composition Royal Hillsborough Flourish, which will be followed by a performance from the band of the Royal Irish Regiment.

It will be a moment to savour for the boy on the hearth who became the bugler from Ballynahinch and part of one of the most significant events in living memory.

​To find out more about the Royal Hillsborough and Historic Moira programme, go to: visitlisburncastlereagh.com/royal-hillsborough-and-historic-moira