King Charles is a whisky fan, preferring single malt over blends

When Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8 last year, a countdown started ticking for many of the companies which hold royal warrants to supply goods and services to the monarch.

For the 700 or so businesses which have permission to include the words ‘By appointment to HM The Queen’ and the royal coat of arms on their products and stationery, the monarch’s seal of approval officially ended with the death of the Queen.

That’s because royal warrants are associated with households rather than titles and they’re an expression of preference rather than excellence. Since the Queen can no longer express a preference and her household is being replaced by that of the new monarch, Charles III, a red line has effectively been drawn through the list of her former suppliers.

These range from car maker Bentley to the chemical company that produces Jeyes Fluid, whose royal warrants are part of a tradition that stretches back to medieval times, when tradespeople jockeyed for the patronage of the Crown. Since the 15th century, the task of issuing the warrants has been entrusted to the head of the royal household, the Lord Chamberlain, who hands them out on the instructions of the monarch.

Many warrants will undoubtedly be retained — a glug of Jeyes Fluid will still be needed when the palace drains are blocked — so most suppliers aren’t rushing to remove their royal crest. Warrants must be renewed at least every five years, and can be withdrawn at any time, so companies have two years’ grace to make the necessary changes to their packaging and notepaper.

With the ascendancy of Charles to the throne, it’s likely some of them will have to get cracking on redesigns fairly soon. Quite a few won’t be worrying, however, since the new King granted 159 royal warrants of his own when he was Prince of Wales.

Many of them were issued to drinks producers, and the striking differences between Charles’s endorsements and those of the late Queen make for interesting reading. Take, for example, the classic drink of the royals, the gin and tonic. The Queen’s gin maker of choice was Tanqueray Gordon & Co, while Charles gave his warrant to the makers of Juniper Green, which claims to be the world’s first organic gin and is one of the few London Dry gins actually made in London.

When it comes to mixing their gins, the Queen favoured a cocktail of two-parts Dubonnet to one-part gin, and granted a royal warrant to the French aperitif just a year before her death.

Charles, on the other hand, is said to enjoy a 50/50 gin and vermouth Martini. A distant relative of his, Count Tibor Kálnoky of Hungary, once let slip to a Channel 4 documentary team: “He likes a martini before dinner, that's for sure.” And a biographer revealed Charles sometimes has a pre-mixed Martini carried by a protection officer and served in his own glass. So it seems a fairly safe bet that Bacardi-Martini Ltd, formerly suppliers of vermouth to the Queen, will have their warrant renewed by King Charles.

Whisky is another area where tastes differ, it seems. The late Queen granted warrants to Scottish blenders John Dewar & Sons, Johnnie Walker and Famous Grouse, as well as the single malt distillery of Royal Lochnagar, located just a mile from Balmoral Castle, while Charles gave his endorsement to Laphroaig, an Islay single malt once described by him as “the finest whisky in the world”.

Warrants are again divided in the choice of beer makers. The Queen gave her stamp of approval to the Windsor & Eton Brewery — the nearest thing to a local for Windsor Castle — whereas Charles opted for Britain’s oldest brewer, Shepherd Neame, a family business in Kent since 1698.

Differences are evident too among soft drinks suppliers, with the Queen endorsing Schweppes, Britvic and Sandringham Apple Juice, and Charles choosing Welsh Farmhouse Apple Juice, produced on a family farm in Powys, and the organic mixers of Devon-based Luscombe Drinks.

Champagne makers have earned more royal warrants than most over the years. Bollinger has held one since 1884 and the Queen endorsed nine different houses, among them Mumm, Krug, Laurent-Perrier, Moët and Veuve Clicquot. However, as Charles settles into the throne, it’s possible an English sparkling wine producer might join these famous French names.

And there may also be a new batch of warrants from royals who have never issued one before. During the Queen’s reign, the Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles also had the authority to grant warrants, so it’s possible that, post-coronation, that privilege will pass on to Camilla and Prince William.

Camilla is president of the UK Vineyards Association and enjoys a glass of red wine, while Prince William likes a beer, so both will have their own ideas about who should be ‘by royal appointment’. With a new King, a new Consort and a new Prince of Wales making the choices, it seems more than likely that there are a few changes looming among the drinks producers trumpeting their royal approval.

Bottle of the week, by Patricia Maginn

Ropiteau Freres Les Plants Nobles Pinot Noir

A deep red French wine with ruby highlights, made from 100% Pinot Noir grapes grown at an altitude of 200 to 400 metres where the vines are influenced by both the Atlantic Ocean and the Mediterranean. Warm aromas of red fruits mingle with peach, toast and vanilla notes, while the predominant flavours on the palate are cherry and blackcurrant with a hint of liquorice. An ideal partner for pizza, barbecues or cheeses. RRP £8.99-£9.99, available from The Vineyard, Belfast; The Sipster, Whiteabbey; The Crafty Vintner, Belfast; Donard Wines, Newcastle; Newell’s Stores, Dungannon; Eight South, Carryduff; Duke Off Sales, Warrenpoint.

Blackjack: Famous pairing team up

Fans of JD and Coke will no doubt cheer the news that the two giants of drinks retailing have combined their famous brews into a single can, which is now on sale in Northern Ireland. Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola is reputed to be the world’s most popular drink order in bars, so pairing the two in a 5% alcohol ready-to-drink can seems a sure-fire seller. Jack Daniel’s was previously available pre-mixed with a generic cola, but now, with Coke’s involvement, a worldwide roll-out of 330ml cans pairing the two is in full swing after a launch in Mexico last November. They’re available in off-licences here for around £2 each, depending on the retailer.