Krypton Factor’s Gordon Burns: ‘If you can interview Irish politicians and keep them in order, you can do anything’

Weekend editor Aine Toner tracks down one of the presenters whose shows made her childhood. Prepare to step back into the wonder of 1980s and 1990s children’s TV programming

In the two days before I meet Gordon Burns in Belfast — where he was celebrating his 80th birthday with lunch in The Crown and a visit to his grandmother’s former house — at least four or five people had come up to him to say, ‘Krypton Factor.’