Laugh at my choice of clothing… but I dress for myself, not to please others

Walking into the playground of my daughter’s school last week, where parents of the younger children come for pick-up at the end of the day, I had an encounter that echoes a familiar experience for me, and one that I will never not find baffling.

Spotting another mum I know, I walked over to say hello when she cried out ‘Look at you!’ literally pointing and laughing. ‘Look at your outfit!’

This mum is a lovely person, and our daughters are good friends, so I kept walking towards her, laughing off her reaction even as I was trying to work out what it meant.

‘Oh, I know’, I said, rolling my eyes at myself when I literally had no idea what I was supposed to be rolling my eyes at. You know when you try to join in with a joke even when you don’t get it?

Read more I will never stop learning from the life lessons a dear friend taught me

She kept going; ‘No, but look at you! I mean, your whole outfit!’ I did as she asked and looked at myself.

To my relief, I hadn’t accidentally come to school dressed as a chicken or a Christmas elf. I was no clearer as to what I was supposed to be laughing at, though.

Was it the denim cut-offs that aren’t, admittedly, part of the regular mums’ uniform, but are so comfy for riding around the city that I practically live in them? She sees me in these all the time though.

Was it the cycling cap that was covering my unwashed hair? Or the yellow socks keeping my feet cosy under leather ankle boots? The double denim maybe of my oversized jacket?

I appreciate I’m not painting a picture of a carefully constructed, stylish outfit here, but it’s the school run. I have stuff to be late for. I gave up on trying to work out the punchline, suspecting that it was me anyway, and changed the subject to some banal rubbish on the weather.

Being laughed at for what I wear isn’t an entirely new experience, but it is something I struggle to understand, or really even care about. I used to be so desperate to please others all the time that, when the penny finally dropped that I was never going to make all other people happy, no matter how I lived my own life, all bets were off. I genuinely stopped worrying what anyone else thought or thinks, except my loved ones. It’s a much easier way to be.

That protective buffer is useful in my line of work, especially when what I wear is the subject of regular comment online. I was asked in an interview recently if I take pride in dressing differently on TV and it surprised me a little. I don’t try to dress differently, I try to dress like me. And I do so, deliberately, for a number of reasons.

When I had my first child, seven years ago, I suffered post natal depression and anxiety, which was inextricably linked to the most existential of identity crises. Who was I? What was I?

For all my years of living until then, I had been a driven, determined, fun-loving, hard-partying achiever, and now I was struggling to even leave the house. I felt forced into sensible, practical clothing, all the better to mother in.

To make matters worse, I couldn’t successfully breastfeed, so all those maternity tops with their strategically placed flaps of adjustable material only taunted me further. I felt little more than the sum of my bodily functions, which weren’t even working that well.

Part of the reason I dress to express my personality now, is as a signpost to other women going through anything similar; to point out that this is a phase, something to be moved through rather than a final destination.

There is an identity of your own to claim at the end of all of this, should you wish.

The other reason I dress for myself on TV is that I want other women like me to know they, too, can find their tribe in sport. While men are allowed to dip in and out of sports fandom as wishes or World Cups dictate, women are deemed to be either ‘into’ sport, or not.

And usually, if you’re interested in fashion, politics, philosophy, design or frankly anything that isn’t sport, it’s seen to not be your thing. I want to show women there is a place for us in this world, too, and it doesn’t all have to be so serious.

Which is why I’ll keep being okay if people laugh at my clothes, whether in the school playground or on social media. A little or a lot of thought may have gone into it, but the motivation is always the same; to live exactly as I wish and to have a bit of fun along the way.

Follow Orla on social media @SportsOrla