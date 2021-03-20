Let's hope that we can all get back into the normal swim of things soon just like the walrus

The walrus that was spotted by five year old Muireann Houlihan along the coast of Valentia Island, Co Kerry, believed to have drifted over to Ireland from the Arctic.

I couldn't help but feel a wave of empathy wash over me this week when I read about the unusual visitor who had been spotted off the County Kerry coast. If you missed this story, let me get you up to speed. A massive walrus, the kind who can normally be found living with 20,000 of his closest walrus friends and family near the Arctic, had somehow found himself washed up on beautiful Valentia Island.