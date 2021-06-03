Life’s a beach: Northern Ireland’s stunning strands 

Grab your bucket and spade and make the most of our stunning coastline

Northern Ireland is home to some of the most spectacular beaches in Europe, each one perfect for a family day out. Tourism NI has this guide to 12 exhilarating stretches of golden sand:

Benone Beach, Co Londonderry

With seven miles of shoreline from Downhill to where it meets Magilligan Point, Benone Beach forms part of one of Ireland’s longest stretches of sand and one of the best in Northern Ireland. This Blue Flag beach is a firm favourite throughout the year for families, activity enthusiasts and those looking for a leisurely stroll. On a clear day visitors can take in the great views of Binevenagh Mountain whilst exploring the sand dunes.

West Strand, Portrush, Co Antrim

Flanked on either side by the busy harbour port of Portrush, with its shops, amusements and great restaurants, and a pedestrian and cycle promenade which follows the coastline, this Blue Flag beach resort is a family favourite throughout the holidays.

If it’s surfing you’re after, you’re in the right place here. Pull on a wetsuit and learn how to surf, body board or stand-up paddle board at one of Northern Ireland’s great surf schools, such as Portrush Surf School, or the legendary Troggs surf shop and school.

Ballintoy Harbour Beach, Co Antrim

Game of Thrones fans will recognise Ballintoy Harbour as the filming location for Pyke and the Iron Islands. Known as the ‘raised beach’, it sits near Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge.

Found at the end of a small winding road, Ballintoy Harbour Beach features secluded bays, rock pools and sandy coves that you can spend time exploring before stopping off at the nearby village of Ballintoy. This picture-perfect stop-off point is home to a charming array of shops and restaurants where you can sit back and relax with a refreshing afternoon tea.

Castlerock Beach, Co Derry

A Blue Flag beach, Castlerock is a 1km (0.7 mile) long stretch between the sea cliffs of Downhill to the west and the Lower River Bann estuary known as the Barmouth to the east. The beach and dunes are designated as a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) and an Area of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI).

This is one of these everything goes beaches where people from all walks of life come together to swim, surf, bodyboard, paddleboard, walk, build sandcastles, sunbathe and even pony trek on the clear sands.

Downhill Beach, Co Derry

Downhill Beach is situated within the Bineveagh area of outstanding natural beauty and is set against a backdrop of cascading waterfalls, towering sand dunes and the stunning Mussenden Temple. Downhill — part of an 11km stretch of sand and surf — offers a wealth of activities including water sports, scenic walks and family-friendly facilities, making this Blue Flag beach an ideal place to explore.

If you really want to immerse yourself in the beachside experience, then take a dawn walk with the sun rising over the cupola of Mussenden Temple behind you.

Rathlin Island

Rathlin Island is the most northerly inhabited island off the Irish coast and is one of Northern Ireland’s Special Areas of Conservation due to its large bird colony. From its sandy shoreline, visitors are rewarded with breath-taking views of the Causeway Coast and can enjoy many of the walks the Island has to offer. With accommodation available on the Island, April to July is a great time to visit as it’s puffin season: so don’t miss the opportunity to see them along with lots of other sea birds.

Ballycastle Beach, Co Antrim

You’ll also find Ballycastle beach backing onto Ballycastle Golf Club, five minutes from the town centre. Approximately 1.2 kilometres in length, the beach is predominantly sand with some shingle and has a promenade at the western end.

Portrush Whiterocks, Co Antrim

Stunning limestone cliffs and recognisable headlands such as the Wishing Arch, Elephant Rock and the Lion’s Paw have made Portrush Whiterocks Beach a must-see destination for local and international visitors. With its amazing waves, this Blue Flag beach is a regular hotspot for surfers and bodyboarders riding the surf.

It really is an everything beach for everyone — sandcastle builders, wave-riders, dog walkers, sun-bathers and sand-walkers.

Portstewart Strand, Co Antrim

Maintained by the National Trust, Portstewart Strand is an area of stunning natural beauty and of scientific interest. It holds the prestigious Blue Flag award and is perfect for family fun holidays and picnics. It is also a favourite for visitors wishing to take part in activities such as surfing, swimming and horse riding. (Parking available, National Trust charges apply).

Tyrella Beach, Co Down

The award-winning Tyrella beach and dune conservation area is a small, enclosed complex within Dundrum Bay, Downpatrick, Co Down. It is a wide, flat, sandy beach two kilometres long and backed by 25 hectares of mature dunes. Awarded the prestigious Seaside Award annually since 1997, it has also maintained the Blue Flag award since 2011.

Cranfield Beach, Co Down

Popular with family and water sport enthusiasts alike, Cranfield beach can be found in an idyllic location at the mouth of Carlingford Lough. With the majestic Mourne Mountains offering a dramatic backdrop, it is a picture perfect beach and was awarded Blue Flag status again in 2016.

Murlough National Nature Reserve, Co Down

Murlough National Nature Reserve is a fragile 6,000-year-old sand dune system owned by the National Trust and is an excellent area for walking and birdwatching due to its spectacular location at the edge of Dundrum Bay and the Mourne Mountains. With its shingle beach and four-mile Blue Flag strand, there are nature trails to explore, activities for kids, and wildlife to discover. You’ll get a different perspective on the coast and wildlife around here if you take a RIB ride with Strangford Sea Safari just up the road from Murlough. You can get up close to the seals and, if you’re lucky, porpoises and dolphins.

