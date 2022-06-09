Lost lives live on in Peter McCabe’s book of Belfast headstones

It’s undoubtedly best-known as the final resting place of one of the world’s greatest footballers, George Best, but Belfast’s Roselawn Cemetery has also become a microcosm of Northern Ireland’s Troubles, with hundreds of victims of the conflict buried there.

And while the names of many of the dead may have vanished from people’s memories, the atrocities that took their lives are still written large in the annals of violence, outrages like Bloody Friday, La Mon, the Shankill bomb and the Abercorn.

Most of the terror victims who lie in the Crossnacreevy soil were Protestants.

And while Catholics tended to bury their loved ones in Milltown Cemetery in west Belfast, a number of victims of the UFF’s massacre at Sean Graham bookies are in Roselawn, which features in a book about the cemetery that opened in 1954.

Peter McCabe’s book, titled Roselawn 2021, doesn’t touch on the history of Roselawn’s 60-year-old crematorium, which was mired in controversy in June 2020 after Bobby Storey was cremated there.

And the publication has also steered clear of pinpointing graves of the perpetrators of violence who are buried at Roselawn.

McCabe, who says he didn’t include the terrorist graves out of respect for the feelings and sensitivities of relations of innocent victims, has devised 20 different trails around the cemetery, highlighting 21 graves in each, hence the title of the book.

Two of the trails are devoted to people who died in bombings and shootings, while a third focuses on the graves of murdered RUC officers including Victor Arbuckle, who in October 1969 became the first RUC man to be killed in the modern-day Troubles, shot dead by loyalists on the Shankill Road.

Two other RUC officers, Sgt James Blakely and Insp William Henry Murtagh, who were shot dead in the same ambush on the Cliftonville Road in February 1976, are buried in adjoining graves.

The book also includes a section devoted to children including 13-year-old Leanne Murray, who was killed in the Shankill bombing, and Brian McDermott, the 10-year-old east Belfast boy whose body was found in the River Lagan a week after he disappeared from Ormeau Park in September 1973.

On McCabe’s ‘Fabulous Females’ trail, one entry is about Holocaust survivor Helen Lewis, who became an acclaimed dance teacher in Belfast.

Among the ‘Marvellous Men’ featured in the book are one of the few nationalist politicians buried at Roselawn, Paddy Devlin, the SDLP founding member who was a member the short-lived 1974 power-sharing Executive at Stormont.

There’s also a tribute to Bob Bishop, the Manchester United scout credited with discovering George Best. Bishop’s grave takes pride of place on the Roselawn sports trail.

Also buried nearby is another Irish football legend, former Linfield, Chelsea and Northern Ireland centre forward Joe Bambrick, who once scored six goals for his country against Wales.

The grave of another prolific Linfield striker, Sammy Pavis, is also on the trail, as is the late Cliftonville manager Tommy Breslin.

Another trail is devoted to people who died in accidents, including Lorraine Gibson and her young daughters, Angela and Julie, who perished in the blaze that engulfed the Maysfield Leisure Centre in Belfast in 1984.

The widows of two victims of the Titanic disaster are also remembered in the book, as are victims of the Kegworth air disaster in 1989 and the 1994 crash of a Chinook helicopter carrying senior intelligence officers on the Mull of Kintyre.

An unusual trail in McCabe’s book is one detailing Roselawn’s ‘quirky’ graves. The author, who spent hours walking around the cemetery to find subjects for his book, says: “I was particularly intrigued to find the headstones of Bill Johnston, an Elvis impersonator; Elmekki Berrabah a takeaway owner whose nickname was ‘kebab man’; and Eddie Doyle, a Guinness lover who has a representation of a glass of stout at the foot of his headstone.”

McCabe, who has already written books about Dundonald Cemetery and the City Cemetery, denies that people who are fascinated by graveyards are ghouls: “There are a surprising number of taphophiles, or tombstone tourists, in Northern Ireland. I do regular walking tours of cemeteries and people who join me often tell me they see them as history parks or outdoor museums. A lot of them are in their sixties and want to find out more about their family trees.

“Cemeteries are among the main sources of information and I feel my books have been written in a sensitive way.

“And it’s not just famous people who I feature. I have also recorded the burial places of the unsung heroes like Mervyn Edwin Cotter, a Harland & Wolff boilerman who won a string of body-building competitions in the 1950s including the Mr Universe title. His party piece was lifting his Norton motorbike above his head.”

Roselawn 2021 by Peter McCabe is available from the EastSide Visitor Centre in East Belfast