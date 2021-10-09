Louanne Martin: ‘I don’t understand why my in-laws and I have a poor relationship’

My in-laws have never been supportive of my wife choosing to marry me, and have stayed relatively far out of our lives since we married. We’ve been wed for 14 years, have two very happy children, which my in-laws do see, whenever I’m not there. My wife has mentioned that at times, her parents have urged her to consider leaving me, have an official separation. They don’t seem to understand that we are happy! We’ve never had a falling out so I don’t know why they’ve taken against me so much and for so long. My siblings have good relationships with their in-laws. Why not me? JP