Make the most out of January in Belfast

Christmas may be over, but the fun doesn’t have to stop there (while watching your pennies)

Belfast boasts its own Line of Duty tour around some of the show's filming locations. Photographer: Steffan Hill

Though it’s tempting to spend the rest of winter in hibernation, brighter days are coming and there’s plenty to do in Belfast if you’re venturing out and about. Thanks to Visit Belfast, we’ve a list of activities and things to see and do this month without feeling the pinch.

Best foot forward…

Wrap up and hit the city for a walk with a difference. Whether you’re blowing off the cobwebs, in search of interesting new trails or simply getting to know the city, there’s something for everyone with Belfast’s boundless guided and self-guided walking tours.

For a historical tour with a twist, sign up for a jaunt with Dr Tom. Delve into Belfast’s medical past, detailing the plagues and pestilence from the 1750s on the Diseases & Drs tour, or learn about the aerial bombing raids which extensively damaged Belfast’s city centre and claimed over 1,000 lives during April and May 1941 on the Belfast Blitz tour.

Get to know the ins and outs of the city’s landmarks on the Best of Belfast walking tour. Starting and finishing at the iconic City Hall and covering hotspots such as the Salmon of Knowledge, the Beacon of Hope and the Spirit of Belfast, this is the perfect two hour introduction to Belfast and its unique past.

TV buffs can get a slice of the action on the Line of Duty Locations Trail. This free, self-guided 90 minute tour takes you to 16 locations in the city centre where iconic scenes were filmed. If the hills are calling you, opt for an energetic 2.5 hour hike in the Belfast Hills and enjoy a bird’s eye view of Belfast City and beyond with the Cavehill Walking Tour.

Maritime marauders soak up the heritage of Belfast’s shipyard past on the self-guided Titanic Trail on the Maritime Mile. Totally free via the DC Tours app, the tour covers over 40 points of interest, from the sites of the first shipyards in the town to the film studios where Game Of Thrones was filmed, street art and sculptures and more.

…and tap those toes

Belfast Traditional Music Trail runs every Saturday in Belfast’s vibrant and centrally located Cathedral Quarter. Kicking off at 4pm in the music room of the Second Fiddle, the tour finishes up in a private room in one of Belfast’s oldest buildings, McHugh’s. There’ll be plenty of ceol agus craic (music and fun) in store and you might just want to bring your dancing shoes!

Master a new (strictly) skill

Enjoy an afternoon of Argentine Tango Dancing. Have your shoes at the ready and enjoy the afternoon with new friends each Sunday with the Belfast Argentine Tango’s afternoon Milonga from 3pm to 6pm. The door is always open to new beginners and improvers of this beautiful dance.

Enjoy concerts by candlelight

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations never before used for this purpose in Belfast including Ulster Museum and St Anne’s Cathedral. With tributes to Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Ludovicio Einaudi, Han Zimmer and even to ‘hip hop’ itself, this is one concert experience you won’t’ forget.

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit

The Chinese New Year Celebration returns to the Ulster Hall, Belfast on 22 January 2023, celebrating the Year of the Rabbit! Share in the spirit of the festivities as Belfast embraces the fun, joy, colour and culture with a global celebration of dance and music to mark the transition between the zodiac signs.

Exercise Not Your Thing? Get Quizzical Instead

Put your knowledge to the test with a pub quiz in the city. Take your pick of Belfast’s best quiz nights at Fountain Lane, Pug Ugly’s, The Reporter Bar, Union Street or The Parlour Bar and enjoy some midweek brain teasers and mighty craic.

Immerse yourself in art

To mark the end of its 10th anniversary celebrations, the MAC will present a major exhibition of new paintings in its New Exits: 10 Years of Painting Shows. The exhibition aims to draw attention to and celebrate the painting practices that have emerged and continue to flourish through the work of graduates of the BA and MFA Fine Art courses at Belfast School of Art since 2012, with 11 local artists selected to have their work showcased within this important exhibition.

Head over to the ArtisAnn Gallery in east Belfast to catch the Sightlines exhibition by Valerie Giannandrea McKeag and discover a series of bold paintings which explore the transient effects of light and weather on the landscape and the passing of seasons across the wild and varied landscapes of Northern Ireland, captured with dynamic colours and brushstrokes.

Bag a bargain

A city bursting with high-end luxury designer, high street and independent brands, Belfast is your one-stop place to pick up some new year bargains. Browse a multitude of brands under the dome of Victoria Square.

For a family friendly shopping experience, head to CastleCourt, home to toy shops, great clothing brands, gifts and homeware and more.

Or, for something a little more exclusive, pop over to Queen’s Arcade and peruse a variety of luxury Boutiques and local independent retailers.

Fill up — for less

With a huge selection of cuisines to choose from, Belfast is a smorgasbord of culinary delights. Treat yourself to a good meal out this January without breaking the bank.

Take advantage of the many lunch and pre-theatre dinner menu offers around the city.

Check out popular restaurants such as Home, Howard Street and Little Wing, or save on the bill at a bring-your-own-bottle restaurant like The Lantern, Hope Street or Bo Tree Kitchen.

Embracing Veganuary? Book in for a top plant-based meal at Jumon, Buba, Coppi, 2Taps or EDO.

For more ideas on how to get the most out of January, visit www.visitbelfast.com