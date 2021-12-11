My Weekend: Alliance MLA Andrew Muir on his passion for parkruns and love of political autobiographies

The best time to get up at the weekend is?

I’m up at 7.30am every Saturday morning to volunteer at Crawfordsburn Country parkrun which I established in early 2020. It’s great fun, volunteering and chatting with good friends, chance for a cuppa afterwards and lovely to enjoy nature as the dawn breaks.

Once a month I get a Saturday off and take a trip to run another parkrun, there’s so many across Northern Ireland and beyond to enjoy completely free of charge with a 9.30am start — it’s great for body and soul!

Breakfast or brunch?

It definitely has to be brunch on Saturdays, just can’t beat a nice sausage roll and coffee after parkrun on Saturday and tasty breakfast on Sundays with fresh fruit, cereal and pastries to fuel me up for a long run or cycle. Sundays are an especially important time to unwind and enjoy dinner later with the parents, a routine I’ve firmly rekindled as a result of the pandemic.

What does an ideal Saturday look like?

Parkrun or perhaps a run around Cairn Wood at Craigantlet which is very close to my heart as I had instigated a sustained campaign in 2016 to save the forest from private sale.

It’s now under the full ownership of the Forest Service and consists of two existing and two new planned trails, which are being enjoyed by families and individuals from far and wide and there’s a great wee coffee trailer in the car park providing sustenance after a hearty hike or run.

A free Saturday, which doesn’t happen too often, offers the opportunity to sort out the house and get out for coffee and shopping, but I usually like to unwind on a Saturday evening with either dinner or drinks with mates or enjoying some TV accompanied by a good glass of wine and a G&T.

What would your perfect Sunday be like?

Ideally, a chilled Sunday morning catching up on the newspapers, getting out for a long cycle down the beautiful Ards Peninsula and then dinner with the parents.

In the evening, planning preparations for the usual busy week ahead including catching up on emails, sorting speeches for Monday in the Assembly and then of course, addressing the necessary ironing and other household chores!

Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

Definitely outdoors, running and cycling either at home in Northern Ireland or on trips away. There are so many stunning places and amazing scenery around Ireland, North and South.

I have run 187 parkruns and 10 marathons to date, including Berlin, London, Belfast and Dublin. Three hours seven minutes is my personal best time.

My most enjoyable parkrun ever was Bere Island which I ran in 2019 in West Cork, the ferry to the parkrun was great craic and the minibus journey to the start line was even better!

How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

My Saturday nights of bopping at the Kremlin nightclub are sadly now over although I don’t miss the hangovers on Sunday!

If you could eat out anywhere tonight, where would you go?

The Dirty Duck Alehouse in Holywood, good quality food, excellent service and it overlooks Belfast Lough.

There’s an ace beer garden to enjoy a cool pint of Guinness before dinner and a lovely bar downstairs often with live music.

And you would have?

Portavogie Scampi with plenty of chips!

At weekends you’ll make time to…

Stop, rewind and relax, otherwise each week merges into another!

Do you sometimes work at weekends?

Yes. I’ve been an Alliance councillor in North Down since 2010 and was the first openly gay mayor of the borough in 2013. I’ve been an MLA since 2019, serving as Party Chief Whip and Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson.

Saturdays can often be spent meeting people about local problems in my North Down constituency and attending community events whilst Sunday afternoons and evenings are almost inevitably spent catching up on emails, reading up on stuff and getting speeches ready to deliver the next day in the Assembly.

Who would you most like to go for a drink with?

Graham Norton, for the banter and to find out why he chose Ahakista as a place to live, an amazing wee spot close to Bantry in West Cork.

Are you a weekend cook?

Sometimes! Although I am notorious for inviting friends around for dinner and then handing them both the recipe and ingredients,

I can, however, pull off a decent Shepherd’s Pie, if I want to!

What’s your dream Sunday dinner?

Fish risotto followed by panna cotta.

Who do you normally eat Sunday dinner with?

With my parents at their home in Belfast.

Too tired to cook — what are you ordering from the takeaway?

It’s got to be an Indian from Bokhara Bangor.

Heading for the cinema, what are you going to see?

Either action adventure or based on true life story.

Staying in… what’s on the box?

I’m a sucker for crime dramas at the moment and I love the BBC series, Shetland.

What are you reading?

I’m currently reading Closet Queens by Michael Bloch which tells the story of some 20th century British politicians who weren’t ‘out’.

My ideal books are definitely autobiographies. I’ve got loads although my favourite is Mo Mowlam’s.

What’s your bedtime routine?

I’m definitely more of a night-bird so don’t go to bed that early. My routine during the week is a good old-fashioned glass of orange cordial before bed, and first thing when I wake.