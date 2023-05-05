My weekend: Frock Around The Clock founder Becky Andrews shares her routine

The vintage seller talks relishing grandma duties, connecting with old friends and spending time in nature

The best time to get up at the weekend is?

Saturday is spent looking after my five-year-old grandson, Angel, so I’m up around 7.30am getting ready for his arrival. Sundays are a bit later; I get up around 8.15am to get ready for church. I like the quietness of early mornings.

​Breakfast or brunch?

I’m a breakfast girl. On Saturday I make porridge — it’s a big part of my Saturday morning routine with Angel. On Sunday I’m usually pushed for time before church so I just grab toast and a banana.

​What does an ideal Saturday look like?

Saturday is a family day. The morning is spent at home with Angel, then after lunch we go to see my parents. We love to get out for a walk in the afternoon, usually coming home with a new collection of stones and shells or twigs and leaves. Saturday evening is sofa and Netflix time with my husband and the cats.

​What would your perfect Sunday be like?

My perfect Sunday is church, followed by a simple lunch. If the weather is good, I love to spend the afternoon in the garden. Sunday evening is full-on relaxation time — just chilling in pyjamas with a good movie, some tasty treats and my knitting while I re-energise for the busy week ahead.

​Do you prefer to be indoors or outdoors?

Spring through to autumn I’m an outdoors girl, loving to spend time in nature. Getting plenty of daylight and fresh air is really important for my physical and mental health. But come winter, I love to hibernate to try to incorporate as much rest into my work and home routine as possible.

​How have weekends changed as you have gotten older?

My weekend pace has slowed down a lot as I have gotten older. When my children were growing up, weekends could become an endless blur of activity. But now I’m older and a granny, I have found that slowing down is the way to stretch out those precious weekend hours.

If you could eat out anywhere tonight in NI, where would you go and why?

I don’t want to travel far to eat, so I love to eat out at The Bull & Claw in Donaghadee, as the food and atmosphere is great and it’s only a few miles down the road. I love to follow it up with a walk around the harbour.

​What would you order?

I’m a vegan, so I would choose the sticky sesame cauliflower wings followed by the chickpea and sweet potato chana masala.

At weekends you’ll always make time to…

Visit my parents. It has been a tradition since my children were really young to visit my mum and dad on a Saturday afternoon. And now I go with Angel, who loves to see his great-grandparents. If the weather is good we take a walk with my mum or sit out in the garden, and if the weather is bad we sit in the conservatory, drink tea and play with Lego.

​Do you sometimes work at weekends?

Sometimes on a Saturday morning I pop into my vintage studio with Angel to pack up orders. Some Sundays I take part in the Fine & Dandy Market, where I sell my textile art, and then, of course, there are the Frock Around The Clock Fairs, which take place on a Sunday. I started running them in 2008 and then my friend Julie came on board in 2013. They used to be a monthly affair, but then Covid came along. This year the fairs are back and we are only running a few.

​Who would you most like to go for a drink with and why?

I don’t really drink much alcohol these days, but I would love to go for a drink with a group of my best friends from my late teenage years. We are still great friends 40 years later and keep in touch in a WhatsApp group, but we don’t manage to get together very often.

​Are you a weekend cook?

I love to cook, but usually cooking during the week is a hurried affair after work. So on a Saturday I try to make a nutritious meal from scratch, preparing it in the morning so I don’t have much to do when I come home from our afternoon activities.

​What’s your dream Sunday dinner?

My dream Sunday dinner is a copy of Christmas dinner: my homemade nut roast, roast potatoes, creamed potatoes, bread sauce, seasonal vegetables and special gravy. Then I would follow that up with warm homemade apple crumble and vegan ice cream.

​Who do you normally eat Sunday dinner with and where?

A normal Sunday dinner is just me and my husband, Gary, at home and it’s usually quite simple, with no dessert. If we have family visiting, then we go for the more traditional big Sunday dinner.

​Too tired to cook, what are you ordering from the takeaway?

I don’t order takeaway very often, but usually I would go for an Indian curry or a vegan burger and sweet potato fries.

​Heading to the cinema, what are you going to see?

I love the big-screen cinema experience and go with my daughter once a week or fortnight. Our taste is quite varied. Recently I have been to see Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves, Mummies, and Renfield. I’m really looking forward to seeing Lord Of The Rings when it returns to our local Omniplex.

​Staying in, what TV/streaming/catch-up programmes are on the menu?

I love quirky offbeat comedies, detective dramas, thrillers, Vikings and — a little late to the party — I’m still working my way through Game Of Thrones. Also, I never miss Corrie thanks to catch-up TV.

​What are you reading?

At the moment I am reading The Birthkeeper Of Bethlehem by Bridget Supple in paperback, as well as The Keeper Of Stories by Sally Page on my Kindle.

​Bedtime is?

Usually any time from 10-11pm. I usually start my wind-down routine around 9pm. A cup of herbal tea, dimmed lights, some time knitting and a cuddle with the cats usually gets me into sleepy mode.

To see Becky Andrews’ online shop and for information on the Frock Around The Clock Vintage & Handmade Fairs, visit www.trixieandbea.com